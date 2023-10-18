Ravens, Chiefs 3 Overrated NFL Favorites For Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites appear overrated headed into their matchup.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Below, we’ll dive into three favorites we believe are overrated this week.

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3)

Yes, home-field advantage in the NFL is worth around three points, and we’re taking those points to the bank with the Detroit Lions in Week 7. The Lions have looked like a real Super Bowl threat through six weeks, and although there have also been promising moments for the Baltimore Ravens, we like the current trajectory of Detroit more.

The Lions have one of the NFL’s top run defenses but can also get to the quarterback. Sunday will be a difficult test for the Ravens, especially after returning from London last week. Not only do we expect the Lions to cover the points in this hostile road environment, but we also like them to win this game outright.

3 Underrated Week 6 Favorites

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5)

We might be going out on a limb here, but we’re calling our shot and saying this AFC West matchup will be closer than the line currently indicates. The Kansas City Chiefs last played on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, which saw them pick up an ugly victory over the Denver Broncos. The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a tight loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys. There were a lot of signs on Monday night that the Chargers were close to figuring things out on offense, but they couldn’t get out of their own way.

The last four times the Chargers and Chiefs have collided, all of these matchups have been decided by six points or less. In their two meetings last year, the Chiefs won both games by a mere three points. We’re anticipating a similar script on Sunday, but also wouldn’t be shocked if the Chargers pulled out the victory outright.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye in Week 6 and are set to visit the Los Angeles Rams. In what will likely be a road atmosphere covered in black and yellow, the Steelers are three-point underdogs in this matchup.

It’s been a struggle for the Steelers to create offense in 2023, but their defense remains one of the top units in the league and will make life difficult on Sunday afternoon for Matthew Stafford. Despite their offensive concerns, the Steelers entered their bye week with a 3-2 record, sitting atop the AFC North after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

We can see the Rams moving the football in this matchup with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but Mike Tomlin is 9-7 against the spread after a bye and 12-4 straight up. We like the Steelers to find a way on Sunday.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.