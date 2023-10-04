Rays on the Brink of Elimination After Upset by Rangers by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

When we talk about October baseball, we usually associate it with breathtaking moments and unpredictable outcomes. Last night was no different. Most would have assumed that Tampa Bay, playing at home with Tyler Glasnow taking the mound, would comfortably march toward a series lead. However, the unexpected happened.

Kevin Cash’s team, which traditionally boasts a solid defensive record, was seemingly out of sorts. It’s a shock to see such a seasoned and experienced team look overwhelmed by the bright lights of October baseball. Four errors in a single game is a number that the Tampa Bay Rays would want to forget quickly. Add to that tally a mere six hits, and it’s evident that their offense was just as cold.

In a stunning turn, the Texas Rangers secured a 4-0 victory on the road, delivering a blow to the Rays’ morale and taking Game 1.

Pitcher power rankings often show what to expect in such crucial games. On any given day, Tyler Glasnow could arguably be considered one of the best. Last night, however, was not his day. Yes, he did have eight strikeouts, an impressive feat by itself. But when you consider his five innings pitched, six hits allowed, three earned runs, and especially those five walks, the performance falls short of what’s expected from an ace.

While some might point fingers at Tampa’s offense, there’s more to the story. Yes, the Rays aren’t seen as an offensive juggernaut. But rewind a few months, and during April, May, and June, one could argue that they were among the best offensive teams in MLB. Playoffs, however, are a different beast. Teams don’t necessarily rely heavily on offense. As seen in multiple games yesterday, four runs can very well seal a playoff victory.

The night undoubtedly belonged to Jordan Montgomery of the Rangers. Those anticipating a pitching duel were not disappointed, but Montgomery wasn’t supposed to be the one outperforming Glasnow. And yet, he was the star, with seven innings pitched, only six hits, zero earned runs, no walks, and five strikeouts. It was a masterclass in playoff pitching.

For the Rangers, it was all about playing good, fundamental baseball. They executed while the Rays faltered. With this upset, the pressure now mounts heavily on Zach Eflin, who will be taking the mound for the Rays in the hopes of saving their season.

As October unfolds, the only certainty is the thrill and unpredictability of playoff baseball.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.