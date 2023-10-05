Saints vs. Patriots: Who has the Edge in Essentially a Pick 'Em? by SportsGrid 44 Minutes Ago

The New Orleans Saints are set for an NFL Week 5 clash with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and current betting odds favor the home team, the Pats, albeit by a slender -1-point margin.

Defensive pillars Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez are notable absences from the Patriots’ lineup, casting a shadow over their defensive game plan. On the other side of the equation, Derek Carr, despite facing this weakened Patriots defense, remains an enigma. Carr exhibited an inability to stretch the field with his throws in his previous outing. This predictability was a boon for some – making backing Carr’s opponents a seemingly easy choice. It also played into the hands of those who opted for the under in the first half of that game, a bet that turned out to be fruitful.

With a first-half total set at 19.5, this matchup doesn’t offer the same attraction for the under as Carr’s previous game did. Last week’s line, slightly higher at 20, gave bettors a bit more leeway. But that half-point can make all the difference in close games, especially when it’s the difference between falling under or hitting the two-touchdown mark.

From a strategic betting perspective, the tight line hints at the possibility of a teaser bet. For such bets to be effective, especially on a six-point teaser, a 1.5-point underdog is optimal, moving the spread through the key number of seven. Yet, the current line stubbornly sits at one. A cautious approach, waiting for potential shifts in the line following final injury reports, seems like the best play.

Finally, casting an analytical gaze at the Patriots’ offense, it’s hard not to feel a twinge of disappointment. The anticipation surrounding Bill O’Brien‘s appointment raised hopes of an offensive resurgence, especially with Matt Patricia no longer calling plays. Regrettably, the desired turnaround remains elusive.

As the Saints and Patriots gear up for their clash, it promises to be a game of fine margins, both on the field and in the betting markets. Only time will tell which side will emerge victorious, but for now, all eyes are on the ever-changing dynamics and numbers that shape this intriguing matchup.

