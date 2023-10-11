Seahawks vs. Bengals: Can Joe Burrow Put up Back-to-Back Big Games? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Cincinnati Bengals are all set to host the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. With the Seahawks fresh off their NFL bye week and holding a commendable 3-1 record, this matchup is shaping up to be one for the books. The Bengals stand as a slight favorite with a -2.5 point spread, and the over/under is set at a flat 45.

The upcoming stretch will be pivotal for the Bengals as they face off against the Seahawks, followed by the San Francisco 49ers and then the Buffalo Bills. All are formidable opponents, and the Bengals will need to be at their best to navigate these challenges. If Seattle is committed to the run with Kenneth Walker, Cincinnati will have to step up.

On the flip side, the Bengals’ MVP candidate, Joe Burrow, has been on an upward trajectory. His odds of clinching the MVP title saw a significant boost following his stellar performance against Arizona, where he threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow was one of the pre-season favorites, with odds ranging between 6 to 7 to 1. After a slump, his odds dropped to 80 to 1. However, with his resurgence, he’s now standing at 40 to 1,” Joe remarked. Burrow offers excellent value for MVP bets. If the Bengals make a solid playoff run and Burrow maintains his form, he’ll be in the mix.

Yet, the road to success isn’t just about one player. The Bengals will need consistent performances across the board. It can’t be just the Ja’Marr Chase show. They need someone like Tyler Boyd or a fit Tee Higgins to step up.

While the Seahawks and the Bengals are both strong contenders, Cincy must pull out all the stops to secure a victory. This game is not just about stats; it’s about setting the tone for the rest of the season. As the two teams collide, fans are in for an NFL treat.

