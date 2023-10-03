Seattle Shuts Down New York: A Monday Night Meltdown by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Monday Night Football concluded Week 4, and the verdict is loud and clear: The Seattle Seahawks are on a roll, while the New York Giants continue to flounder. The 24-3 victory for Seattle not only surpassed their 2.5-point favorite status but also solidified their upward trajectory with three straight wins. On the contrary, the Giants have been handed their third loss, sitting at a precarious 1-3 for the season.

We were somewhat unsurprised by the Giant’s performance. A combination of the Giant’s faltering offense and Seattle’s stronger roster, especially in terms of wide receivers and running back health, made the choice easier to lean in favor of the Seahawks on Monday. Still, we didn’t expect it to go down this way. However, what was startling was just how deep the chasm was between the teams. It was one of those performances where we thought Seattle would win. But did we think it was gonna be a blowout in the second half? It was not because Seattle played great football but because of how terrible the New York Giants continued to perform.

Last year, the New York Giants were the best underdog team in the National Football League. They were 11-3 against the spread as an underdog. This season, the story is dismally different. They’ve been unable to cover the spread as an underdog.

A significant reason for Big Blue’s downfall is the absence of star running back Saquon Barkley. When Barkley is on the field, the Giants’ offense sees an uptick in both yardage and points scored. Without him, and coupled with existing injuries on the offensive line, the Giants were left vulnerable. This vulnerability was glaringly evident as Daniel Jones was sacked an astonishing ten times. Adding salt to the wound, even Parris Campbell was taken down in a backward lateral, tallying the total sacks to eleven for Seattle’s defense.

The sentiment is likely echoed by many. For Seattle, it’s onward and upward. For the Giants, a time for deep introspection and rapid course correction is in the cards.

