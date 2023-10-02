Should the Bengals Shut Down Joe Burrow or Continue to Play Through? by SportsGrid 39 Minutes Ago

The NFL season, with all its ebbs and flows, has thrown a curveball at the Cincinnati Bengals. Once revered as a beacon of hope for the franchise, Joe Burrow now seems like a shadow of his former self.

Friday’s prognosis wasn’t rosy, and Sunday’s clash against the Tennessee Titans drove the point home. The Titans, known for their blitz-heavy defense, came into the game with a plan explicitly targeting Burrow. And, unfortunately for Cincinnati, it worked. Burrow’s stats from the match reveal a concerning picture: 20 for 30 for a mere 165 yards. Those aren’t numbers you’d expect for a quarterback of his caliber.

An unmistakable reality lurks behind these figures: Joe Burrow is hurt. Though the details of his injury might be a well-guarded secret, his on-field demeanor speaks volumes. A once vibrant and dynamic player now seems restrained, cautious, and perhaps even hesitant.

This injury predicament couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Bengals. With Burrow under duress, the team’s offensive potency diminishes significantly. If he continues to play in his current state, it’s a double-edged sword; while his presence offers hope, the risk of exacerbating his injury looms large.

A challenging decision beckons for the Bengals’ management: Do they let Burrow play through the pain, potentially risking his long-term health and future seasons? Or do they let their star quarterback recuperate, sacrificing their immediate ambitions?

The crux of the matter is that by the time Burrow potentially regains full health, the current season might be a lost cause. This quagmire the Bengals find themselves in isn’t just a test of their strategy but also their ethos. Their choices now could shape the team’s trajectory for years to come.

