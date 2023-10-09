SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today's NLDS Games by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Diving into today’s MLB postseason matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some intriguing options, beginning with Atlanta’s superstar outfielder.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

ATL Ronald Acuna Jr. OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Phillies (+160)

He recorded a career-high 106 RBI in 159 games during the regular season

Acuna is 12-for-46 (.261) with four home runs, four doubles, and seven RBI lifetime against Phillies right-handed starter Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA)

(13-6, 3.61 ERA) He is hitting .339 with ten RBI and a .597 slugging percentage against Phillies pitching this season

Acuna is 47-for-166 (.283) with 28 RBI and a .572 slugging percentage in his career against current Phillies pitchers

PHI J.T. Realmuto OVER 0.5 RBI @ Braves (+200)

He recorded 63 RBI in 135 games during the regular season

He is hitting .300 (3-for-10) with two RBI this postseason

Realmuto is 14-for-40 (.350) with nine RBI and a .675 slugging percentage in his career against Braves left-handed starter Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA)

(8-1, 2.55 ERA) Fried holds a 4.43 ERA in 18 career postseason appearances (ten starts)

AZ Zac Gallen OVER 4.5 K’s @ Dodgers (-108)

He recorded a career-high 220 strikeouts in 210.0 IP during the regular season

He struck out at least five batters in 25 of his 35 starts this season (including the postseason)

He pitched at least five innings in 32 of his 35 starts this season (including the postseason)

He recorded seven and four strikeouts, respectively, in two starts against the Dodgers this season

Current Dodger batters are hitting a combined .233 with 35 strikeouts lifetime versus Gallen

