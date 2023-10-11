SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today’s Postseason Games (Oct. 11) by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Diving into today’s MLB postseason matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Let’s begin out in the desert with Arizona’s star outfielder.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

AZ Corbin Carroll OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Dodgers (+470)

He has hit 25 home runs in 155 games during the regular season

He is hitting .500 (7-for-14) with two home runs in four games this postseason

Dodgers right-handed starter Lance Lynn allowed an MLB-high 44 home runs during the regular season

allowed an MLB-high 44 home runs during the regular season Left-handed batters hit .290 with 24 home runs against Lynn during the regular season

ATL Austin Riley OVER 0.5 RBI @ Phillies (+140)

He recorded 97 RBI in 159 games during the regular season

He went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday’s Game 2 victory

He is hitting .389 (21-for-54) with five home runs and nine RBI in his career against Phillies right-handed starter Aaron Nola

He has recorded 15 RBI in 34 career postseason games

MIN Joe Ryan OVER 4.5 K’s vs. Astros (-122)

He recorded 197 strikeouts in 161.2 IP during the regular season

He struck out at least five batters in 22 of 29 starts this season (76%)

He recorded ten and six K’s, respectively, in two starts against the Astros this season

