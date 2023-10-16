SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today’s Postseason Games (Oct. 16)
Diving into today’s MLB postseason matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.
Let’s get things started in H-Town with the Astros star slugger.
Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Rangers (+130)
- He is looking to rebound following an 0-for-4 showing in Game 1
- He is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with four home runs and six RBI this postseason
- Alvarez is 8-for-11 (.727) with four RBI and a 1.273 slugging percentage in his career against Rangers right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi
- He is hitting .296 (29-for-98) with five home runs and 14 RBI lifetime against current Rangers pitchers
PHI Bryce Harper OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Diamondbacks (+170)
- He is hitting .368 with three home runs and five RBI this postseason
- He is hitting .333 (4-for-12) lifetime against Diamondbacks right-handed starter Zac Gallen
- Gallen posted a 4.42 ERA on the road during the regular season compared to a 2.47 ERA at home
- Harper is 14-for-45 (.311) with two home runs and seven RBI in his career against current Diamondbacks pitchers
TEX Marcus Semien OVER 0.5 HR’s @ Astros (+600)
- He hit 29 home runs in 162 games during the regular season
- Semien is 9-for-31 (.276) with two home runs in his career against Astros left-handed starter Framber Valdez
- Semien is hitting .327 (64-for-196) with ten home runs lifetime against current Astros pitchers
AZ Zac Gallen UNDER 5.5 K’s @ Phillies (-130)
- Gallen has struck out four batters in each of his two starts this postseason (eight K’s in 11.1 IP)
- He recorded three strikeouts over 5.2 IP in his lone start against Philadelphia this season
- Philadelphia is hitting .274 as a team this postseason with a .538 slugging percentage and a .892 OPS
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.