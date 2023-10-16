SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today’s Postseason Games (Oct. 16)

Diving into today’s MLB postseason matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Let’s get things started in H-Town with the Astros star slugger.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Rangers (+130)

He is looking to rebound following an 0-for-4 showing in Game 1

He is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with four home runs and six RBI this postseason

Alvarez is 8-for-11 (.727) with four RBI and a 1.273 slugging percentage in his career against Rangers right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi

He is hitting .296 (29-for-98) with five home runs and 14 RBI lifetime against current Rangers pitchers

PHI Bryce Harper OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Diamondbacks (+170)

He is hitting .368 with three home runs and five RBI this postseason

He is hitting .333 (4-for-12) lifetime against Diamondbacks right-handed starter Zac Gallen

Gallen posted a 4.42 ERA on the road during the regular season compared to a 2.47 ERA at home

Harper is 14-for-45 (.311) with two home runs and seven RBI in his career against current Diamondbacks pitchers

TEX Marcus Semien OVER 0.5 HR’s @ Astros (+600)

He hit 29 home runs in 162 games during the regular season

Semien is 9-for-31 (.276) with two home runs in his career against Astros left-handed starter Framber Valdez

Semien is hitting .327 (64-for-196) with ten home runs lifetime against current Astros pitchers

AZ Zac Gallen UNDER 5.5 K’s @ Phillies (-130)

Gallen has struck out four batters in each of his two starts this postseason (eight K’s in 11.1 IP)

He recorded three strikeouts over 5.2 IP in his lone start against Philadelphia this season

Philadelphia is hitting .274 as a team this postseason with a .538 slugging percentage and a .892 OPS

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.