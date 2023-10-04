SportsGrid Model Top MLB Player Props For Today's Wild Card Games by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Diving into today’s MLB postseason matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some enticing options, beginning with Philadelphia’s starting third baseman.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Went 1-for-4 with one RBI in Tuesday’s Game 1 victory.

Hit a career-high 20 home runs in 145 games during the regular season.

Is 5-for-9 (.556) with one home run in his career against Marlins left-handed starter Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA).

(9-7, 3.66 ERA). Hit .303 with 12 home runs against left-handed pitching during the regular season.

Right-handed batters hit .261 with 17 home runs against Garrett during the regular season.

Recorded 183 strikeouts in 184.0 IP during the regular season.

Recorded at least five strikeouts in 23 of his 32 starts this season (72%).

Pitched at least 6.0 innings in 19 of his 32 starts this season (59%).

Current Blue Jays hitters are a combined 18-for-97 (.186) with 26 strikeouts lifetime versus Gray.

Went 2-for-4 with one RBI in Tuesday’s Game 1 victory.

Recorded 96 RBI in 119 games during the regular season.

Is 3-for-7 with a home run, a double, and a single in his career against Rays right-handed starter Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA).

