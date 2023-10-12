Stanley Cup 2023 Predictions: Stars Hedge, Devils’ Ascension

As we relish the early days of the NHL season, two pressing questions emerge: Who will lift the Stanley Cup when all is said and done? And how should betting strategies be adjusted as teams define their identities?

Regarding Stanley Cup odds, the picture seems both clear and clouded. The New Jersey Devils look like a great value play at +1100 odds. There’s a reason for that optimism. Last year, the Devils showed glimpses of what they could be, and it feels like they’ll elevate their game to join the league’s elite this season.

However, we cast our eyes towards the West, where it feels like a three-horse race between the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers. Of the frontrunners, the former is getting a lot of attention. However, the Stars shouldn’t be overlooked. Their depth is enviable. They’re solid at the back, with Jake Oettinger between the pipes and an iron-clad defense. But it doesn’t stop there; they’ve further bolstered their forward lines. The Stars seem poised to counter the heavy investments for the Oilers and Avs, making them an intelligent leverage play in the West.

The Devils’ journey is equally intriguing. They’ve built on their foundations from last year, and this season might be their time to shine. Jack Hughes is an excellent outside pick for the Hart Trophy as league MVP at +1800. The elements seem aligned for the Devils to have an explosive year.

Regarding game-by-game betting strategies, one metric remains king: shots on goal. Much like total bases for an MLB player, shots on goal are a reliable measure of a player’s offensive contributions. While goals are the end game, just as home runs are in baseball, consistent shots on goal are the foundation. For those looking to place bets, the smart money would be on high-volume shooters, players in the top six forward line, and those who get power play time.

While the season is young and teams are still jelling, the potential trajectories will become clear. Whether you’re cheering for the Devils in the East or the Stars in the West, one thing is sure: this NHL season promises to be an exhilarating ride.

