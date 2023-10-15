TE Logan Thomas Settles Into Lead Role With Commanders

Fantasy football often brings about hidden gems, players who ascend from the shadows and establish themselves as top-tier assets. The Washington Commanders’ tight end, Logan Thomas, is currently in the spotlight, and here’s why:

Logan Thomas: More than Just a Streamer

Logan Thomas’ resurgence has not only been beneficial for the Commanders but has also been a blessing for fantasy managers.

The Tight End You Need to Know

Reliable Target: Logan Thomas has emerged as a trustworthy target in the Commanders’ offense. He boasts a 17% target share and a 17% first read share, figures that place him at the forefront of Washington’s passing attack.

Touchdown Machine: Thomas doesn’t just get targets; he capitalizes on them. He’s tied for the team lead in red zone targets, making him a primary scoring option for the Commanders.

Matchup Magic: Facing the Falcons

The matchup against the Falcons provides even more reason to get excited about Thomas this week.

Vulnerable Falcons: The Falcons have been notoriously weak against tight ends this season. Recent history, like the performance of Dalton Schultz against this defense, showcases their vulnerabilities.

Generous to Tight Ends: Atlanta’s defense ranks among the bottom, giving up the fifth-most receiving yards and second-most fantasy points to tight ends.

DFS Play: Investing in Logan Thomas

For those involved in daily fantasy sports (DFS), Logan Thomas isn’t just a streaming option anymore. He presents genuine value and upside, making him an attractive play in DFS lineups. Given his performance metrics and the favorable matchup, Thomas has the potential to provide a significant return on investment.

Conclusion: Logan Thomas, the Commanders’ Fantasy Standout

Logan Thomas is making waves in the fantasy football world. As the Washington Commanders prepare to face the Falcons, fantasy managers should be quick to recognize the potential of this rising star. Whether in season-long leagues or DFS formats, Thomas is poised for another standout performance. Don’t sleep on this Commanders’ sensation.

