The Ultimate +800 Same Game Parlay for Monday Night Football by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

After an exciting and unpredictable weekend of football, we’re raring to go for a Monday night tilt between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants. We went ahead and put together a same game parlay for tonight’s contest that we’re highly confident, and in reality, don’t envision losing.

At nearly +800 odds, this is precisely what you need for tonight, but to improve things, take advantage of some of the available profit boosts to make this a +1200 banger.

Let’s ride.

Legs 1 & 2: Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD & 50+ Rushing Yards

The New York Giants’ run defense stinks. In Week 1, Tony Pollard rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 2, James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Christian McCaffrey capped it off when he ran for 85 yards and a score in Week 3. Kenneth Walker III has an ideal matchup tonight as he has gone over 50 yards in two of three games this season, averaging nearly 16 carries per game. If we get at least 15 carries out of Walker, that’s more than enough volume to reach 50 yards against this defense. For added value, we’ll bank on him finding the endzone like the other running backs have done against the Giants this year. He’s combined for four touchdowns over the past two weeks. I expect nothing less than a massive night for Walker.

Leg 3: DK Metcalf 50+ Receiving Yards

I’ll double up on the Seahawks here in a game with a projected total of 47.5. DK Metcalf is a man amongst boys on the football field, and the Giants lack a strong enough option to combat DK on the outside. Over the past two weeks, DK has combined for 12 receptions and 187 yards, so I’ll expect 50 yards at the minimum from Metcalf tonight.

Leg 4: Darius Slayton OVER 2.5 Receptions

The Giants don’t have any wide receivers that they can continually count on, but Darius Slayton is the guy who will always be out there. He ranks second on the team in targets behind Darren Waller and has had three receptions in every game this season. That doesn’t give us much wiggle room, but the Seahawks’ pass defense has been atrocious thus far, allowing 328 yards per game on average, so we’ll bank on their WR1 getting three freaking catches.

This line has moved to 3.5 in some books, so I’d look to pivot to 25+ yards if you cannot find the desirable 2.5 number.

Leg 5: Darren Waller 40+ Receiving Yards

We have to double-up on Giants pass-catchers when the Seahawks secondary has given up 328 passing yards per game, right? Darren Waller hasn’t necessarily exploded onto the scene this season as many hoped for, but he’s leading the team in targets, so we’ll trust him in this spot to put up some yardage. Without Saquon Barkley, Waller is by far their best weapon. Daniel Jones has no choice but to rely on him often to keep this game close. Averaging nearly seven targets per game, it wouldn’t surprise me if Waller approaches double-digit targets tonight against this defense, but we’ll play him to exceed 40 yards to play it safe.

