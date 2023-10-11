Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Ahead of Week 6 by SportsGrid 37 Minutes Ago

Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books, and it’s time to hit the waiver wire hard ahead of Week 6 to gain a leg up on the competition. To prepare you for the pending waivers this week, we discuss four players from each fantasy skill position you must pick up in all your leagues.

QB: Sam Howell – WAS (17.2% rostered on ESPN)

Even in a humiliating primetime loss to the Chicago Bears, Sam Howell was still quite fantasy-relevant on Thursday night, slinging it for 388 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With the Falcons, Giants, and Patriots making up three of the Commanders’ next four matchups, he’s a great streaming option with a decent floor as a capable quarterback.

QB: Joshua Dobbs – ARI (34.4% rostered)

Joshua Dobbs continues to prove the haters wrong, as the Cardinals have been competitive throughout the opening five weeks of the season. While the Cardinals are 1-4, Dobbs has looked much better than almost anybody and is worth rostering if you have a bleak quarterback situation in a league.

RB: Emari Demercado – ARI (0.4% rostered)

James Conner has been placed on the injured reserve, which means there is plenty of opportunity for some touches in Arizona. Rookie Emari Demercado looks to be next in line in the backfield, and any starting back in the NFL must be rostered in fantasy. He’s the top pickup this week at the position, while Keaontay Ingram is a decent pivot option on Wednesday morning if you miss out on Demercado and are desperate at running back.

RB: Jeff Wilson Jr. – MIA (29.7% rostered)

De’Von Achane‘s takeover of the Dolphins backfield has been put on hold as the Dolphins announced Tuesday he could miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, leaving some touches available alongside the 31-year-old Raheem Mostert, who is as prone to injury as any back in the league. Jeff Wilson Jr. looks like he’ll be making his season debut this Sunday, which makes him a priority pickup as he’ll likely be thrown into the fire for Miami.

WR: K.J. Osborn – MIN (21.6% rostered)

Justin Jefferson‘s hamstring injury has forced him onto the IR, leaving a boatload of targets available within the Vikings offense. While Jordan Addison will likely become the team’s WR1, he’s rostered in 82.5% of leagues. That leaves K.J. Osborn, one of the league’s top WR3 options, who has a sneaky chance to become the team’s top option if Addison isn’t ready for that level of workload. He’s worth a pickup as he remains available in almost 80 percent of ESPN leagues.

WR: Josh Downs – IND (10.9% rostered)

Josh Downs is a favorite target of Gardner Minshew, who will be the signal-caller for the Colts for the short term as Anthony Richardson deals with a shoulder injury. Downs has looked better with each passing game and is getting a massive target share with Minshew at 25 percent. He’s a must-have with serious upside as a rookie combined with win-now production.

TE: Logan Thomas – WAS (8.1% rostered)

Logan Thomas has always been talented, but staying on the field has been his issue. He looked as healthy as ever this season and dominated the targets against the Bears with nine receptions for 77 yards. If Howell continues to favor him, he will become a must-start in a position that is becoming a wasteland more and more by the day.

TE: Luke Musgrave – GB (23.3% rostered)

Luke Musgrave isn’t going to win you your league, but he’s a warm body with some upside that you can start at tight end, knowing he’ll be a part of the offense. Six receptions were intriguing.

