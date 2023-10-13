UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza Preview & Best Bets

A featherweight bout headlines UFC Fight Night 230 as No. 11 ranked Sodiq Yusuff takes on No. 13 Edson Barboza.



Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: UFC Apex – Enterprise, Nevada | TV: ESPN+

No. 13 ranked bantamweight Jonathan “The Dragon” Martinez takes on No. 14 Adrian Yanez. Martinez is looking for his sixth straight UFC win after beating Zviad Lazishvili, Alejandro Perez, Vince Morales, and Cub Swanson. Yanez wants to rebound after a TKO loss to Rob Font last time out but had a nine-fight win streak heading into that fight.

Martinez is one inch taller, but they both have a 70-inch reach. Yanez packs more one-punch power, averaging 2.1 knockdowns per 15 minutes and only 6:07 cage time per fight. He also lands 6.75 significant strikes per minute to Martinez’s 4.63. However, Yanez absorbs 2.08 more per minute. Neither fighter is an active grappler, so expect this bout to occur on the feet.

This fight is essentially a pick ’em in odds and potential outcomes. However, Yanez has more of an ability to end the fight by knockout or TKO. Take Yanez by KO/TKO at +230.

No. 9 ranked women’s flyweight Jennifer Maia faces No. 11 Viviane Araujo. Maia is riding a two-fight win streak but is 2-2 over her last four. However, Araujo only has one win over her previous four bouts.

Both women are five-feet-four-inches tall, with Araujo having a four-inch reach advantage. They attack at a similar pace, landing 4.5 and 4.63 significant strikes per minute, but Araujo absorbs 0.67 more. Araujo is the more active grappler, landing 1.81 takedowns per 15 minutes, and possesses the better takedown defense rate at 82 percent.

At -164, Maia is the favorite, but the statistics and reach favor Araujo. As much as it’s tempting to lean on Araujo, she looks like a fighter in decline. Take Maia to win outright at -164.

No. 11 featherweight Sodiq “Super” Yusuff takes on No. 13 Edson Barboza. Yusuff is coming off back-to-back wins over Alex Caceres and Don Shainis, with eight wins over his last nine fights. Barboza won his last fight against Billy Quarantillo and is 3-3 since dropping to featherweight.

Barboza is two inches taller and has a four-inch reach advantage. He entered the UFC as a human highlight reel and collector of performance bonuses. Barboza is primarily (and rightfully) known for his kicks but has improved his boxing over the years. However, Barboza is less effective when pressured and forced to move backward. Yusuff is an active striker, landing 5.29 significant strikes per minute and absorbing 0.47 fewer.

Barboza is a tough fighter to gauge because he can look like a world-beater one night but trigger-shy the next. His power is an equalizer at featherweight, so we’re rolling the dice with a live dog in Barboza at +138.

