Warren Sharps Likes Falcons RB Bijan Robinson to Run All Over Commanders

Last week, Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons experienced a dip in his usual NFL performance. Despite managing to find the end zone for a touchdown, his efficiency and total touches weren’t up to his usual standards. However, this week presents a golden opportunity for him to bounce back, and the reason lies in the opposing defense.

The Washington Commanders have had their fair share of struggles against the run this season. Ranking as a bottom-five overall run defense, they’ve shown particular vulnerability in one key area: they allow the highest rate of runs to gain three-plus yards before contact among all NFL teams. That statistic, while seemingly straightforward, is significant. Those initial yards before contact often pave the way for bigger, explosive runs. With this in mind, Robinson might find himself breaking free for sizable gains more frequently in this matchup.

While the ground game looks promising for the Falcons, the aerial attack offers another area to exploit. The Commanders’ defense has been notably weak against deep throws. They are ranked as the worst in the NFL on passes 15 plus yards down the field, a vulnerability that was on full display during their recent Thursday night football appearance. However, there’s a caveat for the Falcons. Their quarterback, Desmond Ridder, hasn’t consistently proven himself in this department. While the opportunity is there, it remains to be seen if Ridder can take full advantage.

This game presents some clear strategic opportunities for the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson’s potential resurgence and the chance for big plays down the field stand out. If the Falcons can capitalize on these, they might just dominate the offensive side of the game against the Washington Commanders.

