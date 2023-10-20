Week 7 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

After a chaotic Week 6 of NFL football, we look to get back into the win column in Week 7. We have three spreads, an epic teaser, and a moneyline parlay that we won’t lose.

Let’s ride.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams

I believe the Pittsburgh Steelers are the worst team in football with a winning record, and I don’t think it’s close. Off a bye, I trust Mike Tomlin immensely as a coach to rally the troops and have them ready to go on the road, but he isn’t the one calling the plays. That role belongs to Matt Canada, who seemingly cannot get anything going with Kenny Pickett playing horrifically. It doesn’t help that they cannot run the ball effectively by any measure, with Aaron Donald expected to make that ten times harder. For the Los Angeles Rams, I believe Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will feast against a secondary that’s allowed the eighth most passing yards per game in the league. Stafford and Kupp are easily the best tandem this defense has seen thus far. The Rams will win this one by two scores, enough for me to make this a 1.5-unit whale play.

Pick: Rams -3

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have looked brutal offensively these past two weeks, but Aaron Jones will return on Sunday. I believe his value to this offense will be put on full display. He’s that much of a difference-maker for the Packers. Luckily, they’ll be up against the dumpster fire that is the Denver Broncos, who have a fractured locker room and a defense that cannot stop anyone. Love will have a much easier time Sunday making plays happen between the matchup and having Jones back plus the Packers’ defense is good enough not to let Russell Wilson get enough going offensively. Ride the Pack on the road.

Pick: Packers -1.5

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

This might sound like I’m excusing the Philadelphia Eagles’ effort last week against the New York Jets, but the Eagles needed to get punched in the mouth to wake them up. Yes, they were 5-0, yet they didn’t look as dominant as their 2022 form and needed a wake-up call leading into the gauntlet of a schedule that awaits them. There will be no shortage of points against the Miami Dolphins this week, but I trust Philly to get it done. First, I expect the veteran leadership and Jalen Hurts to wake up this roster, realizing they lost to Zach Wilson. Looking at Miami, they’ve had an absolute cake schedule. Their only real test was against the Buffalo Bills, where they got flat-out wrecked. The Eagles will be wearing their Kelly Green throwback jerseys Sunday night, something that’s been anticipated in Philly for a decade now, elevating this crowd to another gear. I envision the Eagles responding, as the defense will step up enough to allow Hurts and Co. to take advantage of a Dolphins’ defense that’s somewhat mediocre.

Pick: Eagles -2.5

6-Point Teaser of the Week: Lions +8.5, Giants +8.5

The Detroit Lions may be the most underrated team in football, as they are clicking on all cylinders. On the road to face the Baltimore Ravens, the Lions are the better team in my eyes, and they’re getting three points. They are dealing with a barrage of injuries that need to be acknowledged, but despite that, Detroit has been playing so well on both sides of the ball that I can’t imagine they lose this game by more than a touchdown.

The New York Giants looked the best they looked all year defensively against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and now get to face the Washington Commanders in a divisional battle. Washington has played inconsistently en route to a 3-3 record, but those three wins all came by eight points or less. It’s unclear what the Giants’ QB situation will be like, but regardless, as I expect Saquon Barkley to have 25 touches, I don’t envision the Giants losing this game by more than a touchdown at home.

Moneyline Parlay: Bills ML, Seahawks ML, 49ers ML (+105)

The Buffalo Bills have beaten the New England Patriots in six of their last seven meetings, and this is easily the worst version of the Patriots the Bills will see. To keep this as simple as possible, the Bills are very good, and the Patriots are very bad. Ride with Buffalo to win the first leg.

Heading to the 4:00 p.m. window of games to give you all-day action with this parlay, the Seattle Seahawks are way better than many realize and are coming off the bye to face a miserable Arizona Cardinals club. I do not doubt that the Seahawks will be able to score relentlessly, and while I don’t trust Seattle’s defense entirely, Josh Dobbs won’t be able to keep pace. We’ll bank on Seattle for our second leg.

To close this one out on Monday night, we’ll ride with the San Francisco 49ers, who will be on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings. Essentially, the Niners are too darn good to lose two consecutive games, and Minnesota is no threat without Justin Jefferson. San Francisco will play hungry and mad, which is all I need to know for this final leg.

