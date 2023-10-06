Will Titans' Streak Against the Colts Continue? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans are on a roll. They’ve not only won but also covered five consecutive matches against the Indianapolis Colts, marking their longest winning streak in this classic rivalry. But past success isn’t always a reliable indicator of future outcomes, especially in the unpredictable world of the NFL.

One of the Titans’ critical advantages in recent games has been their performance against weaker run defenses. Specifically, against teams that rank in the bottom five in run defense, the Titans are a perfect 2-0. Contrast this with their record against the top five run defenses, where they’ve struggled with a 0-2 scoreline. This could spell trouble, as the Colts are not easily pushed around on the ground. Ranking as the 12th-best run defense, they present a formidable challenge for the Titans’ rushers.

However, one player who may tilt the scales in the Titans’ favor is Derrick Henry. He has an uncanny knack for shining against the Colts, often delivering standout performances. Whether this trend continues remains to be seen, but it’s a concern for the Indianapolis defense.

Interestingly, both teams have faced challenges on third downs, with their offenses sitting in the bottom ten in third-down conversions. This could mean that the air will be filled with the sound of punting boots throughout the game. This prediction is further solidified when considering both teams’ defensive stats â€” they rank impressively in third-down defense. If both offenses fail to capitalize on early downs, expect a lot of punts.

There are valid concerns about the Titans’ ability to move the ball consistently on the ground against a sturdy Colts’ run defense. Such difficulties could put them in undesirable third and long situations, necessitating accurate passing or, in the absence of that, more punts.

What is certain is that this encounter will help determine who reigns supreme in the AFC South.

