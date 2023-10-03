Woodruff's Injury Impacts Milwaukee Brewers Playoff Chances by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

In the midst of the MLB playoffs, there’s no shortage of drama. Leading the charge in the National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers, clinching the third seed in the NL postseason, are gearing up to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. For the D-backs, it’s their triumphant return to the National League playoffs after a long absence since 2017.

Yet, all eyes are on Milwaukee, and more specifically, on their star pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

Woodruff’s situation is undeniably crucial for the Brewers. Having made a strong return in the final stretch of the regular season after a significant injury layoff, the news that Woodruff might be sidelined due to a right shoulder injury has sent shockwaves through the Brewers’ camp. There’s a looming possibility that, depending on the Brewers’ playoff progression, we might not see him take the mound at all.

It’s undeniably impactful, especially if Woodruff is unable to make a comeback. Yet, for this series, it might not be as decisive as many think. Remember, even though Woodruff is among their top three, the Brewers still have two exceptional pitchers to step up. And as for the Diamondbacks, their ideal scenario might already be disrupted.

However, the long-term implications for Milwaukee can’t be ignored. A deep run in the playoffs requires a robust pitching roster, and Woodruff’s absence could be felt more in the rounds to come. Imagine him returning next week without adequate bullpen sessions. It’s a risky proposition. We might see a situation where he’s reduced to short stints on the mound. While that’s not ideal, having him for even a limited role could be crucial.

While the Brewers have the depth to weather this storm in the short run, Woodruff’s injury raises questions about their long-term prospects in this postseason. Only time will tell if they can rally and overcome this significant challenge.

