3 Things We Learned From the Green Bay Packers in Week 12

The Green Bay Packers stunned the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and are now back in the playoff picture in the NFC.

1. Jordan Love is Growing in Front of Our Eyes

The regular season started positively for Jordan Love this year, but it went downhill for a long time after that. Since Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, Love has shown that he has the potential to be the next franchise quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. That was on full display against a Detroit Lions defense that loves to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Love finished Week 12 with 268 passing yards and three touchdowns, leading the Packers to a critical divisional victory. It’s still hard to say what exactly his ceiling is as a quarterback, but it’s hard not to be impressed with what he’s continued to show us with each passing week in November. Does Love have the skillset to be a difference-maker for the Packers moving forward?

2. Even With Injuries, Packers’ Defense Showed Up

There were many concerns heading into this Week 12 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions on defense. The Packers were missing some critical veterans on their defensive line and in their secondary, which you figured an explosive Lions offense would be able to take advantage of. Wrong. The Packers’ defense created multiple turnovers, including Jonathan Owens’s return of a Jared Goff fumble to the house. Goff was under pressure in this matchup all afternoon, and the Packers made sure he felt every hit. The Packers’ defense has likely been underrated by many, but the injuries certainly didn’t help in that department. Still, it was an impressive showing from the youth and something to build on as they chase a wild card spot.

3. Packers’ Wideouts Have Potential

The Packers have a lot of talented, youthful wide receivers, and not all of them will pan out. There’s been clear growth from these youngsters, which was front and center on Thanksgiving. Wideout Christian Watson started the regular season late due to injury, which put him in a difficult spot to catch up with the offense. On Thursday, Watson reminded everyone about his potential and put together his most dominant outing of the season. Watson caught a deep ball on the Packers’ first drive and finished with five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. This is precisely the type of outing we’ve been looking for from the second-year wideout, and it seems as though he could be ready to fully break out for the team’s stretch run.

