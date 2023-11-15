Nothing generates as much buzz and excitement as the NFL. Week after week, the intensity continues to be ratcheted up as we race toward the postseason. As usual, several noteworthy headlines emerged from this week’s gridiron action.

Without further ado, here are five overreactions to what we saw in the NFL in Week 10:

5. The Minnesota Vikings Are Better With Joshua Dobbs Than Kirk Cousins

Two games into his tenure as the Minnesota Vikings, starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs has almost single-handedly turned the Vikings into Super Bowl contenders.

Two weeks ago, Minnesota was longshots to make the playoffs, let alone compete in a competitive NFC. In steps Dobbs, efficiently marching the Vikings to victory against two playoff-hopeful foes. Over that modest stretch, the team has compiled 58 points on 751 yards.

With the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders next up for the Vikings, Minnesota should be comfortably in a playoff spot as we head into the final stretch. Sitting comfortably in a playoff spot was uncommon with Kirk Cousins under center.

4. The San Francisco 49ers Will Get in Their Own Way Again

Finally, the San Francisco 49ers got off the schneid with a convincing 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although it was probably a relief for Kyle Shanahan and the Niners, we can’t help but draw similarities to seasons past. Those parallels could extend into the postseason, where San Francisco stumbles.

Every season, the 49ers encounter the same issues around the same time. Last year, San Fran dropped three of five between Week 3 and Week 7. Likewise, they dropped four in a row and five of six from Week 3 to 9 the year previous. Almost identically, the 49ers lost five of seven across the same period in 2020.

If the Niners can’t figure this pattern out, don’t expect them to do anything differently come playoff time.

3. C.J. Stroud is the Offensive Rookie of the Year

Tabulate the votes now. We don’t need to watch any more football.

C.J. Stroud is the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The rookie pivot has led the Houston Texans back into the playoff picture, nearly matching their combined wins total from the past two seasons through his first nine starts in the league. Irrespective of what happens over the next two months, Stroud has established himself as the best offensive rookie in the NFL. Just give him the award now.

2. The Los Angeles Chargers Will Never Have Nice Things

Long after time has ended and the world is no more, the Los Angeles Chargers will still be doomed to wander through purgatory, suffering heartbreaking defeat week after week.

The Chargers have seemingly tried everything. Different coaches haven’t improved the on-field product. Personnel adjustments haven’t yielded better results. And for some reason, the Chargers suffer more catastrophic injuries to key players than any other franchise. No matter what, things never get better.

And after Week 10’s crushing defeat to the Detroit Lions, I’m convinced they never will.

LA has fallen out of the playoff picture again, and Chargers fans should abandon hope of a playoff berth. More importantly, stop telling yourselves things will be better next year.

1. Josh Allen Needs to Return his Most Improved Player Award

Three years of 35 or more touchdowns have made people forget about what Josh Allen used to look like. The former seventh-overall selection in the draft completed just 56.3% of passes through his first two seasons, with 30 touchdowns to 21 interceptions.

Allen re-invented his throwing mechanics and returned fresh in 2020, setting career benchmarks and earning the Most Improved Player award. Well, now it’s time for Allen to give that back.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has looked out of sorts this season. Allen continuously makes terrible reads, throwing into double coverage and trying to force the ball between defenders. He leads the league in interceptions and is well on his way to setting a new personal worst in that category.

Worse, he’s dragging his team down with him.

I’m sure Bills fans are used to disappointment by now, but it probably hurts so much more after seeing how good things could have been.

