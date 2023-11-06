Nothing generates as much buzz and excitement as the NFL. Week after week, the intensity continues to be ratcheted up as we race toward the postseason. As usual, several noteworthy headlines emerged from this week’s gridiron action.

Without further ado, here are five overreactions to what we saw in the NFL in Week 9:

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

5. An AFC North Team is Making Championship Sunday

It would be a magnificent feat if the AFC playoff picture remains the same. As it stands, all four AFC North teams occupy a playoff berth. Whether they all make the postseason or not, one of those squads is making a run to the AFC Championship Game, if not further.

The Baltimore Ravens are the class of the division, but the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals have all flashed promise. Joe Burrow has the Bengals back on track, Cleveland is getting healthy, and the Steelers defense is back to reminding fans of what it felt like during the glory years.

All four teams have championship pieces. One of these teams will come together at the right time and make a deep playoff run.

4. The Minnesota Vikings Will Be NFC North Champions

So far this season, the Minnesota Vikings have overcome a 1-4 start, the absence of Justin Jefferson, and the loss of Kirk Cousins. Now, they are riding a four-game winning streak into the latter half of the season.

Minnesota’s latest triumph was a come-from-behind road win over the Atlanta Falcons. Without even taking a rep in practice or knowing his teammates’ names, Josh Dobbs came off the bench and led his team to a pivotal conference win.

The Vikings’ divisional aspirations could come down to the final three weeks of the season. Over that stretch, they play the Detroit Lions twice, giving Dobbs plenty of time to get acquainted with his teammates and Jefferson ample opportunity to get up to game speed. Now’s the time to buy the Vikings as NFC North Champions.

3. The NFL Should Organize European Games Every Week of the Regular Season

This might be an unpopular opinion, but the NFL should have a game in Europe every week of the season.

There’s no better feeling than rolling out of bed, turning on the TV, and enjoying NFL action. The league’s done an excellent job exposing different teams to the overseas schedule. Consequently, teams have implemented strategies for performing well with the time change.

This wouldn’t be a good idea if the travel impacted the product. But teams have enhanced their preparations, and every contest this year has been up to the usual NFL standard. I say roll with it and give viewers something to look forward to every Sunday morning.

2. A.J. Brown is the Offensive Player of the Year

This might be a bold proclamation after a pedestrian effort from the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, but A.J. Brown is the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

No disrespect to Tyreek Hill, but Brown has been a more consistent performer week after week. Already this season, Brown has more 100-receiving games than Hill and a slightly superior 72.8% catch rate. However, Brown is part of a more dynamic offense featuring several playmakers and doesn’t get the same credit as Hill in Miami.

Brown and Hill are heading into bye weeks. Whoever emerges from their break with a better second half puts themselves at the front of the Offensive Player of the Year category. At +600 or better, we’re betting that’s going to be Brown.

1. Bill Belichick’s 301st Win Will Come With a Different Team

All good things must come to an end, they say. No matter how eloquently we wax poetic about Bill Belichick‘s reign as head coach of the New England Patriots, it doesn’t absolve him of his current calamity. The Patriots are awful. Robert Kraft should act decisively and fire Belichick before more of the shine wears off.

Week 9’s home tilt against the Washington Commanders should be Belichick’s last chance to get this team back on track. Mac Jones can’t make open passes, nearly all of Rhamondre Stevenson‘s rushing yards came on one big play, and the once stout defense is getting obliterated.

As coach and general manager, Belichick is single-handedly responsible for all of the Patriots’ missteps. The best has come and gone, and now it’s time for Belichick to follow suit.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.