AFC North Showdown: Steelers vs. Browns Week 11 Meeting

In a pivotal AFC North matchup, the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Currently, the Browns are favored, laying a point and a half (-1.5) with moneyline odds around -122. This line has seen significant movement, especially in light of recent quarterback injuries in the AFC North.

Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson have both been sidelined, the latter with a broken bone in his right throwing shoulder, ruling him out for the remainder of 2023. After Watson’s move to the IR, the line initially shifted to Browns -2.5, but it dropped again when Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named the starter for Cleveland.

The focus now shifts to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA. His insertion as the starter has brought the spread down to just a point and a half in favor of the Browns. The total points over/under for the game is notably low at 32.5, reflecting uncertainties around quarterback performance. With a strong defense and emerging offensive playmakers, Cleveland could maintain its success.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s only start this season was a challenging game against the Baltimore Ravens, where he stepped in last minute for Watson. This week, having a full week of practice as the designated starter could improve his performance, but doubts remain about the decision to switch to him so rapidly.

If Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggles against the Steelers and the Browns lose, the team may face a dilemma: continue with the rookie or revert to P.J. Walker, admitting a potential mistake. This game is crucial for the Browns’ playoff aspirations, and their quarterback choice will be a significant factor in their success or failure.

As the Browns prepare to face the Steelers, the focus will be on how Dorian Thompson-Robinson handles the pressure and whether he can lead the team to victory, keeping their playoff hopes alive in a tightly contested AFC North.

