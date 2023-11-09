Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: 4-Leg Same Game Parlay

It’s a quiet night in the NBA this evening, with just two games on tap. To that end, we’re focusing on the Atlanta Hawks (-3.5) vs. Orlando Magic matchup and outlining a four-leg same-game parlay you can utilize.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Let’s get things started with Atlanta’s two-time All-Star.

Note: All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Trae Young to Score 20+ Points (-270)

Young is averaging 21.7 points this season despite shooting just 33.7 percent from the floor

Young has scored at least 20 points in six of seven games this season, including five straight

Orlando is allowing the sixth most points to the point guard position this season

Young scored at least 20 points in two of three meetings against Orlando last season

Leg 2: Trae Young to Record 10+ Assists (-185)

Young is averaging 10.4 assists this season, second-best in the Association

Young has recorded double digits helpers in three straight games and five of his past six

Leg 3: Paolo Banchero to Score 20+ Points (-175)

Banchero has scored at least 20 points in three straight games

Atlanta is allowing the second most points to power forwards this season

Banchero scored at least 20 points in two of three meetings against the Hawks last season

Leg 4: Paolo Banchero to Record 4+ Assists (-320)

Banchero is averaging a career-high 5.6 assists this season

Banchero has recorded at least four assists in every game this season

Total Value = +323

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.