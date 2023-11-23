Can the Jets’ Defense Slow Miami’s Offense on Black Friday?

In the upcoming NFL matchup, the Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets, with both teams grappling with notable challenges, particularly on their offensive lines. Mekhi Becton is the latest New York offensive lineman to get hurt, leaving last week’s game. It’s not just the injuries but the constant shuffling disrupting their offensive line’s continuity. This week, they have had the opportunity to practice with Tim Boyle as quarterback, potentially offering a different dynamic compared to hastily putting him into a game scenario.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The Jets boast a robust defense, which could play a pivotal role in this game, especially considering the Dolphins’ own issues on the offensive line. The Dolphins are not at full strength either, with concerns about running back De’Von Achane and his recurring MCL issue. After a brief appearance in their last game, where he only participated in four plays, the decision was made not to risk playing him the rest of the way against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. He may miss tomorrow’s game against the Jets.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Considering the Dolphins’ challenges and the Jets’ defensive strengths, New York could have a chance against its division rival. However, it’s important to note that NFL games can be unpredictable, and the Dolphins’ overall performance this season cannot be underestimated.

Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance and areas of concern. When fully healthy, the Dolphins’ offensive prowess is impressive, but their current limitations might impact their usual playstyle. On the other hand, the Jets’ defense will be looking to capitalize on any weaknesses in Miami’s line-up.

You can watch SportsGrid on mobile, web, and TV and listen on the radio. To see all the platforms where you can watch SportsGrid’s wall-to-wall Thanksgiving weekend coverage, our regular programming, and learn about our hosts, visit the SportsGrid Where to Watch page.

This game is shaping into a battle of tactics and resilience, with both teams needing to adapt to their current roster constraints. As the game approaches, it will be interesting to see how each team adjusts its strategy to overcome its respective challenges and seize a victory in this closely watched NFL encounter.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.