Chiefs, Eagles Headline 3 Underrated NFL Week 9 Favorites

Week 9 of the NFL‘s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites are underrated headed into their matchups.

Below, we’ll dive into three teams worth considering for Week 9.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5)

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Germany to face off in Week 9 action. Despite coming off a difficult loss to the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs are listed as a 2.5-point favorite in this international matchup. Patrick Mahomes wasn’t himself against Denver and entered the contest with an illness. We expect him to be more like an MVP candidate against this Dolphins defense on Sunday. As good as this Dolphins offense has been in 2023, we don’t like their prospects of matching up against an angry Mahomes after a loss. We’ve yet to see the Dolphins flex their muscles against a real contender, meaning we’re content siding with the Chiefs to take this game by a field goal or more.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles always present an intriguing matchup. There’s a lot on the line for both sides. The Cowboys want to prove they can play with contending teams, while the Eagles want to maintain their spot at the top of the NFC. These teams faced off twice last season, each picking up a victory. The Cowboys won their game by six points, while the Eagles won by nine. With the home team being victorious in both matchups last season, we won’t be surprised if that trend continues in 2023. The Eagles are the better team between these two, and we expect them to flex their muscles in this divisional clash. Look for the Eagles to take this game by a touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) vs. New York Jets

There’s a lot to be bullish about if you look at the New York Jets defense, but we still think they’re playing over their heads. They’ve stopped some pretty solid offenses early, but they will have their work cut out against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have a different gear to their offense that we’ve only seen the surface of. In addition, we’ve been impressed with the growth that the Chargers defense has shown, and the Jets don’t scare anyone. We know that the Chargers’ inconsistencies could play a factor, but to get back in the playoff picture, they must show the world they’re capable of it. Justin Herbert and the Chargers finish the job on Sunday and win by five or more.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

