College Football Bowl Projections – Week 12

There are only two weeks left in the college football regular season, and teams are jockeying for conference titles and bowl bids. The College Football Playoff Committee will select the top four teams for the College Football Playoff, with the remainder slotted into bowl games.

What does the current bowl picture look like with only a few short weeks remaining?

These projections include wins in conference title games by Michigan over Ohio State, Georgia over Alabama, Oregon over Washington, and Florida State over Louisville.

Bowl Game Teams Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) – January 1 Georgia (#1) vs. Oregon (#4) Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) – January 1 Michigan (#2) vs. Florida State (#3) Fiesta Bowl – January 1 Texas vs. Penn State Orange Bowl – December 30 Louisville vs. Ohio State Peach Bowl – December 30 Ole Miss vs. Texas Cotton Bowl – December 29 Washington vs. Alabama Citrus Bowl – January 1 Iowa vs. Missouri ReliaQuest Bowl – January 1 North Carolina State vs. LSU Arizona Bowl – December 30 Fresno State vs. Miami (OH)

Music City Bowl – December 30 Auburn vs. Maryland Liberty Bowl – December 29 Kansas State vs. Kentucky Sun Bowl – December 29 Miami (FL) vs. Utah Gator Bowl – December 29 North Carolina vs. Tennessee Alamo Bowl – December 28 Oklahoma vs. Arizona Pop-Tarts Bowl – December 28 Clemson vs. Oklahoma State Pinstripe Bowl – December 28 Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Fenway Bowl – December 28 Georgia Tech vs. South Florida Texas Bowl – December 27 Kansas vs. Texas A&M Holiday Bowl – December 27 Notre Dame vs. Oregon State

Duke’s Mayo – December 27 Duke vs. Florida Military Bowl – December 27 Boston College vs. Memphis Guaranteed Rate Bowl – December 26 West Virginia vs. Illinois First Responder Bowl – December 26 Louisiana vs. San Jose State Quick Lane Bowl – December 26 Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois Hawaii Bowl – December 23 Utah State vs. Rice Las Vegas Bowl – December 23 USC vs. Nebraska 68 Ventures Bowl – December 23 UTSA vs. Georgia Southern Idaho Potato Bowl – December 23 Bowling Green vs. UNLV Armed Forces Bowl – December 23 Air Force vs. Texas Tech Camellia Bowl – December 23 Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Birmingham Bowl – December 23 Western Kentucky vs. Syracuse Gasparilla Bowl – December 22 Appalachian State vs. Marshall Boca Raton Bowl – December 21 Colorado State vs. Texas State Frisco Bowl – December 19 SMU vs. Northwestern Bahamas Bowl – December 18 Jacksonville State vs. Ohio Independence Bowl – December 16 Iowa State vs. Minnesota Los Angeles Bowl – December 16 Boise State vs. UCLA New Mexico Bowl – December 16 Wyoming vs. New Mexico State Cure Bowl – December 16 Arkansas State vs. Toledo New Orleans Bowl – December 16 Liberty vs. James Madison Myrtle Beach Bowl – December 16 Troy vs. UCF

