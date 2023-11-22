Down to the Wire: Who Will Claim the NFL’s Worst Record?

The Carolina Panthers, with odds at -120, are currently the top contenders to finish with the NFL‘s worst record this season, followed by the Arizona Cardinals at +350 and the New England Patriots at +460. However, determining the league’s weakest team isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

There’s no silver lining for Panthers fans in having a dismal season: the prospect of securing a high draft pick would be a bitter pill as the team doesn’t own its first-round selection. Despite their odds, the Panthers have several winnable games ahead. Their upcoming match against the Tennessee Titans is promising, especially considering quarterback Will Levis’s recent performance after his impressive debut.

Turning to the Cardinals, discounting them might be premature. With Kyler Murray‘s solid performance, they are expected to secure a few more victories. Murray’s stakes in avoiding a trade add an interesting subplot to the Cardinals’ season.

The Patriots present an intriguing case. Their challenging schedule includes games against the Giants, Chargers, Steelers, Chiefs, Broncos, Bills, and Jets. With such formidable opponents, the Patriots might struggle to add more than a few wins to their record.

In this unpredictable NFL season, while the Panthers and Cardinals show signs of life, the Patriots’ challenging road ahead makes them a prime pick for the team most likely to finish with the league’s worst record.

