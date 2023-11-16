How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational: Times, TV, Betting Odds

Early-season tournaments are finally here in college basketball, and we’ve got you prepared for the start of the action this Thursday as the Myrtle Beach Invitational tips at The HTC Center. Eight intriguing teams will battle it out for three days in South Carolina in the fifth edition of the tournament, with a champion set to be crowned on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at each of the quarterfinal matchups, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a brief preview of what to watch for:

TV: ESPNU | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPNU | ESPN App Time: 11:30 a.m. ET | Location: The HTC Center – Conway, SC

Spread: Charleston -1.5 (-105) | Vermont +1.5 (-115)

Charleston -1.5 (-105) | Vermont +1.5 (-115) Moneyline: Charleston (-115) | Vermont (-104)

Charleston (-115) | Vermont (-104) Total: OVER 146.5 (-110) | UNDER 146.5 (-110)

These are a pair of schools even the most casual college hoops fans should be familiar with as two of the most successful mid-major programs in the country over the past few years. Both teams aren’t quite at the height of their typical powers, but they still remain formidable foes that should make for an awesome battle early on Thursday. Ante Brzovic is one of the most efficient big men in the country for Charleston and could take advantage of the lack of frontcourt size from the Catamounts.

TV: ESPN2 | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN2 | ESPN App Time: 2:00 p.m. ET | Location: The HTC Center – Conway, SC

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming FanDuel Odds

Spread: Saint Louis -5.5 (-102) | Wyoming +5.5 (-120)

Saint Louis -5.5 (-102) | Wyoming +5.5 (-120) Moneyline: Saint Louis (-210) | Wyoming (+172)

Saint Louis (-210) | Wyoming (+172) Total: OVER 150.5 (-106) | UNDER 150.5 (-114)

It’ll be the season debut away from home for both of these clubs, with the Pokes having far more travel ahead of Thursday’s matchup. Neither team has truly been battle-tested heading into the tournament, so this will be a good way to tell who is legit among these two. Both teams are still finding themselves after the departure of star guards in the offseason, with the Billikens losing Yuri Collins and the Cowboys losing Hunter Maldonado.

TV: ESPNU | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPNU | ESPN App Time: 4:30 p.m. ET | Location: The HTC Center – Conway, SC

Spread: Wichita State -7.5 (-106) | Coastal Carolina +7.5 (-114)

Wichita State -7.5 (-106) | Coastal Carolina +7.5 (-114) Moneyline: Wichita State (-310) | Coastal Carolina (+245)

Wichita State (-310) | Coastal Carolina (+245) Total: OVER 144.5 (-115) | UNDER 144.5 (-105)

This will be Coastal Carolina’s season opener from a Division I perspective, with just one non-DI outing on their schedule thus far. It’s a ten-day layoff for the Chanticleers, and it’s a quick ramp-up against a Wichita State defense that has allowed the second-lowest effective field goal percentage in the country through three games. Combine all of this with a painful Shockers offense, and this one could be ugly. The under may be worth a look in this matchup.

TV: N/A | Streaming: ESPN+

N/A | ESPN+ Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | Location: The HTC Center – Conway, SC

Spread: Furman +2.5 (-114) | Liberty -2.5 (-106)

Furman +2.5 (-114) | Liberty -2.5 (-106) Moneyline: Furman (+114) | Liberty (-137)

Furman (+114) | Liberty (-137) Total: OVER 146.5 (-115) | UNDER 146.5 (-105)

The Myrtle Beach Invitational certainly saved the best for last in the quarterfinals, with Furman and Liberty set to face off in the nightcap. While both programs lost some big-name stars in the offseason, they remain mid-major powerhouses that rank within KenPom’s top 100 with elite coaches manning the sideline. Furman’s JP Pegues – known for his late three-pointer to push the Paladins past Virginia in last year’s NCAA Tournament – is now the alpha among this group, and he’ll be the player to watch in this tournament. He tore up Belmont last Friday for a near triple-double with 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

