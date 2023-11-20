How to Watch the Fort Myer’s Tip-Off: Times, TV, Betting Odds

Early-season tournaments are finally here in college basketball, and we’ve got you prepared for the start of the action this Monday as the Fort Myers Tip-Off tips at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Four intriguing teams will battle it out for two days in Fort Myers, with a champion set to be crowned on Monday.

Let’s take a look at each of the semifinal matchups, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a brief preview of what to watch for:

TV: FS1 | Streaming: Fox Sports App

FS1 | Fox Sports App Time: 6:00 p.m. ET | Location: Suncoast Credit Union Arena – Fort Myers, FL

Spread: Virginia -2.5 (-120) | Wisconsin +2.5 (-102)

Virginia -2.5 (-120) | Wisconsin +2.5 (-102) Moneyline: Virginia (-154) | Wisconsin (+128)

Virginia (-154) | Wisconsin (+128) Total: OVER 125.5 (-110) | UNDER 125.5 (-110)

This one could be a total slopfest with two offenses that have a tendency to become stagnant for long periods of times. The team that can avoid those and keep them as minimal as possible likely wins the game, and Virginia will look to control the pace. There was some question entering the season as to who would be “the guy” for Wisconsin this season, but St. John’s transfer AJ Storr has surely stepped up as the team’s alpha early on. He’s the one to watch in this matchup.

TV: FS1 | Streaming: Fox Sports App

FS1 | Fox Sports App Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Location: Suncoast Credit Union Arena – Fort Myers, FL

Spread: SMU -3.5 (-110) | West Virginia +3.5 (-110)

SMU -3.5 (-110) | West Virginia +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: SMU (-164) | West Virginia (+136)

SMU (-164) | West Virginia (+136) Total: OVER 142.5 (-115) | UNDER 142.5 (-105)

As if it isn’t already, the sky will really be falling for the loser of this game. West Virginia has already shown signs of ineptitude with an inexcusable loss to Monmouth at home last week, while Wisconsin was dreadful in the Gavitt Games against Providence. This one will be a battle for pace as the Mountaineers will look to keep things slow, and the Badgers will look to run.

