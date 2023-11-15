How to Watch the NBA on ESPN Full Court Press This Week

The NBA regular season is underway, and plenty of good basketball is being played.

This week, multiple key matchups will be featured, including more In-Season Tournament games. Kicking off the action this week is a battle between challengers in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in part one of a doubleheader. That will be followed up by De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings visiting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Friday’s action features a doubleheader of In-Season Tournament games, with NBA Countdown kicking things off.

November 15

How to Watch NBA Countdown

Date: November 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Panel: Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael Wilbon, and Zach Lowe

How to Watch: ESPN

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Date: November 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Announcer Team: Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Katie George

How to Watch: ESPN

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

Date: November 15, 2023

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Announcer Team: Dave Pasch, Doc Rivers, Jorge Sedano

How to Watch: ESPN

November 17

How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

Date: November 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Announcer Team: Mike Breen, Doc Rivers, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth

How to Watch: ESPN

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Date: November 17, 2023

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Announcer Team: Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, JJ Redick, Andraya Carter

How to Watch: ESPN

