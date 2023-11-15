How to Watch the NBA on ESPN Full Court Press This Week
The NBA regular season is underway, and plenty of good basketball is being played.
This week, multiple key matchups will be featured, including more In-Season Tournament games. Kicking off the action this week is a battle between challengers in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in part one of a doubleheader. That will be followed up by De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings visiting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Friday’s action features a doubleheader of In-Season Tournament games, with NBA Countdown kicking things off.
SportsGrid highlights how to watch this week’s biggest games on ESPN.
November 15
How to Watch NBA Countdown
Date: November 15, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Panel: Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael Wilbon, and Zach Lowe
How to Watch: ESPN
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
Date: November 15, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Announcer Team: Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Katie George
How to Watch: ESPN
How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers
Date: November 15, 2023
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Announcer Team: Dave Pasch, Doc Rivers, Jorge Sedano
How to Watch: ESPN
November 17
How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs
Date: November 17, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Announcer Team: Mike Breen, Doc Rivers, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth
How to Watch: ESPN
How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz
Date: November 17, 2023
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Announcer Team: Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, JJ Redick, Andraya Carter
How to Watch: ESPN
