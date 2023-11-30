Is it Too Early to Write Off Panthers QB Bryce Young?

The Carolina Panthers and their young quarterback, Bryce Young, are facing a challenging scenario. Unlike the NFL of 15-20 years ago, where first-round quarterbacks often had the luxury of learning from the sidelines, Young was thrust into the spotlight to lead the team almost immediately. However, things haven’t gone as planned in Carolina, raising questions about the fairness of the expectations placed on him.

Under the guidance of Frank Reich, a coach with a strong offensive background, the Panthers still struggled to find their footing before firing him. The team’s recent history of rapidly changing coaches further complicates the situation. Despite this turbulence, the consensus seems to be that Bryce Young deserves at least another year to showcase his full potential before any drastic decisions are made.

Analyzing the team’s offensive arsenal, it’s clear that the Panthers are not loaded with high-impact players. The trade of DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears last year left a significant gap. Although Adam Thielen has been a decent addition, the Panthers lack a strong offensive lineup. This isn’t entirely Young’s fault, as the team has gone through two different play-callers, with Thomas Brown now at the helm after Reich.

The Panthers’ offensive woes aren’t limited to the coaching staff. The receiving corps is inexperienced, the offensive line has underperformed, and even high investments like in running back Miles Sanders haven’t paid off as expected. The lack of substantial offensive weaponry and support is a significant factor in Young’s struggles.

For Young, hope may lie in a complete overhaul of the Panthers’ offensive strategy, similar to what the Jacksonville Jaguars did for Trevor Lawrence. Investing in offensive weapons and bringing in a coach with a clear offensive vision could be key. This approach worked wonders for Lawrence, and the Panthers might be hoping for a similar turnaround with Bryce Young at the helm.

