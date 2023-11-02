BOSTON — Red Sox chairman Tom Werner committed to building a competitive team for the 2024 campaign, expressing how the organization understands it will have to be “full throttle” this offseason in order to do so.

“We know that we have to be competitive next year,” Werner said at Fenway Park on Thursday after the Red Sox introduced Craig Breslow as the franchise’s new chief baseball officer. “So we don’t have – we’re going to be competitive next year.”

Werner added: “We’re going to have to be full throttle in every possible way.”

Red Sox principal owner John Henry also was in attendance.

Breslow faced a few questions regarding the organization’s financial commitment, too. The 43-year-old Breslow, who was hired as Boston’s chief baseball officer on Oct. 25, told reporters he feels like he has the financial backing of ownership.

“I don’t see financial resources as a limiting factor,” Breslow said. “I think that’s something that was clear in the conversations that we had.”

Werner, who said the franchise doesn’t have any “built-in” restrictions, confirmed Breslow has the power to make bold and difficult decisions. While some of those decisions might require spending, neither Breslow nor Werner believe that’s the only way the improve the team. Both talked about developing the player already in the Red Sox organization, as well.

“Obviously we have to line up on a number of variables here — interest and fit among two of them. But like I said, the refrain that I will keep hammering through these conversations is there is a relentless interest in winning from all parties,” Breslow said.

Breslow emerged as Boston’s next CBO after an intense seven-week process, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said. Breslow, who previously played 12 seasons in Major League Baseball and won the 2013 World Series in Boston, impressed Kennedy and the front office with his vision for the department, his baseball intelligence and on-field experience.