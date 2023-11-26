Kyler Murray is an Intriguing Fantasy Option in Week 12

Kyler Murray’s unique playing style and recent performance make him an exciting player to discuss. We’ll explore how to approach Murray in fantasy and what the betting landscape looks like for this Week 12 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Thanksgiving Thursday Signals Start of Playoff Push in NFL

Kyler Murray in Fantasy

With a price of $8,000 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings, Kyler Murray is a dynamic quarterback who offers a unique blend of passing and rushing skills. Let’s examine how to leverage Murray’s abilities in fantasy and why he’s a compelling pivot option.

Rushing Equity and Consistency

Murray’s fantasy value is boosted by his rushing ability, which often results in built-in points. In his first two games back from injury, Murray demonstrated his consistency by delivering 18 and 22 fantasy points, respectively. With seven carries for 51 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in his second game, Murray resembles Jalen Hurts in terms of fantasy production but at a slightly lower cost.

Favorable Matchup

Murray benefits from a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, who rank 21st against the run and 15th against the pass. This sets the stage for Murray to shine, both as a passer and a rusher. He has a variety of receiving options, including Marquise Brown and Trey McBride, making him an intriguing fantasy play.

Cost-Efficient Solo Play

One appealing aspect of Murray’s fantasy value is that you don’t necessarily need to stack him with other players. While you can explore options like James Conner or Brown, you can also confidently roll with Murray as a solo play. This flexibility allows you to tailor your lineup to your preferences.

Betting Insights

From a betting perspective, the Cardinals’ matchup against the Rams is expected to be competitive and high-scoring. Here are some key insights to consider:

High-Scoring Potential

Both teams possess the offensive firepower to light up the scoreboard, which bodes well for those betting on the total points. Murray’s fantasy production often correlates with high-scoring games, so a bet on the over might be a strategic choice.

Murray as a Discounted Option

Kyler Murray offers an appealing alternative at a slightly lower cost for those looking to pivot away from Jalen Hurts. Murray’s rushing and passing abilities make him a well-rounded fantasy quarterback, and his price point on DraftKings provides value.

Conclusion

Kyler Murray’s return to the Arizona Cardinals has brought excitement to the team and fantasy enthusiasts alike. His dual-threat capabilities, rushing equity, and consistency in delivering fantasy points make him a player to watch.

In the betting realm, expect a high-scoring contest between the Cardinals and the Rams, with Murray playing a central role in Arizona’s offensive strategy. Whether you choose to start Murray in fantasy or include him in your betting strategy, he’s a dynamic player who can significantly impact the outcome of this matchup. As the Cardinals aim for victory, Kyler Murray remains a key factor in their quest for success.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.