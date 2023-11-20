LA Chargers’ Coaching Crisis: Brandon Staley has got to go

Brandon Staley‘s tenure as head coach of the LA Chargers is under intense scrutiny following their recent defeat. The Chargers, now at a 4-6 record, suffered a narrow 23-20 loss against Green Bay. This marks their fifth loss by three points or fewer this season, indicating a pattern of narrowly missing victories under Staley’s leadership.

Staley, adamant in his post-game remarks, insisted on maintaining control over the defense, which may well define his legacy with the Chargers. Speculations are rife that Staley’s position could be in jeopardy before Week 18 or by the end of the year, as the Chargers seem likely to continue without him in 2024.

A critical moment in the game was a missed opportunity by rookie Quentin Johnston, the Chargers’ first-round pick. Johnston’s drop of a potential game-winning touchdown pass from Justin Herbert highlighted his struggles in his debut season. Despite a solid performance with 260 passing yards, touchdowns, and an additional 73 yards on the ground, Herbert couldn’t steer the team to victory against a struggling Green Bay offense led by Jordan Love, who managed 322 passing yards.

The Chargers’ consistent inability to clinch close games points to a lack of tactical understanding, which often comes down to coaching. Staley, a former defensive coordinator, is now criticized for not leveraging his expertise to gain an edge in crucial moments.

With the Chargers failing to capitalize on narrow margins, their sub-.500 record reflects the underlying issues within the team. The odds suggest Staley might be looking for opportunities with another organization next year as the Chargers continue to seek the formula for turning close games into victories.

