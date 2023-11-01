NBA In-Season Tournament: How to Watch Mavericks at Nuggets

The NBA In-Season tournament kicks off on Friday, and there’s plenty on the line, with the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets battling the Dallas Mavericks. Two of the game’s top talents and MVP favorites will face off in this matchup, with Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets taking on Luka Doncic of the Mavericks.

The In-Season tournament is new in the NBA and will feature all 30 teams. There are two stages to the tournament: group play and the knockout stage. Each team will play four group play games in divisions that were drawn based on won-loss records from the 2022-23 regular season. Eight teams will then advance to the knockout round comprised of the teams with the best standing in each of the six groups and two “wild cards.” The remaining eight teams will form a quarter-finals, concluding with neutral-site Semifinals on December 7 and then the Championship on December 9.

How to Watch NBA Countdown

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Panel: Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski

How to Watch: ESPN

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Date: November 3, 2023

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Announcer Team: Mike Breen, Doc Rivers, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth

How to Watch: ESPN

