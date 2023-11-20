New York Jets Face Critical Decisions After Zach Wilson’s Benching

The New York Jets and their quarterback, Zach Wilson, find themselves in a challenging situation following a disappointing performance against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson, who was benched late in the game, is facing an uncertain NFL future with the team.

The Jets’ head coach, Robert Saleh, has been under scrutiny but deserves some credit for handling the situation. He supported Wilson as long as feasible, but the recent game signaled a breaking point. For Wilson, a change of scenery might be beneficial. A fresh start with a new organization could allow him to refine his skills and address his weaknesses under different guidance.

The Jets, meanwhile, had seemingly placed their bets on Wilson, hoping to maintain a competitive record, perhaps around .500. However, the team’s strategy was flawed from the outset, particularly in their lack of a robust backup plan. The absence of a reliable insurance policy behind Wilson has been a glaring issue.

Despite Wilson showing some improvement this year, he still falls short of the standards required for a consistent starter on a playoff-caliber team. His on-field decision-making and mental processing have been points of concern. Instances where he struggles with his first read or makes ill-advised throws under pressure have been all too common.

These shortcomings were starkly evident in the game against the Bills, where Wilson’s performance gave little hope of a victory for the Jets. The team’s lack of a strong alternative to Wilson, especially after Aaron Rodgers’ injury, put them in a difficult position.

Saleh faced limited options once Rodgers was sidelined, but the larger responsibility lies with the Jets’ organization for not ensuring a more competent quarterback roster. The late addition of Trevor Siemian to the system did little to alleviate the situation, as it was probably too late for him to make a significant impact this season.

The Jets are at a crossroads, needing to reassess their quarterback situation. For Wilson, the prospect of a new team might offer a chance to revive his career, while New York must address their quarterback depth to avoid similar predicaments in the future.

