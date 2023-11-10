NFL Week 10 Preview: Bengals Host Texans in Big AFC Clash

A marquee matchup looms as the Cincinnati Bengals, riding a four-game winning streak, host the surprising Houston Texans. The Bengals, currently 6.5-point favorites, have been on a roll, covering the spread in all four recent victories, three times as the favored side.

The spotlight, however, is on C.J. Stroud and the youthful Texans under the guidance of rookie head coach DeMeco Ryan. Despite their underdog status, the Texans have shown remarkable resilience, particularly between weeks three to six, winning three of four games in which they were labeled the underdog.

Questions abound regarding the competitiveness of the upcoming clash in Cincinnati, given the near touchdown spread favoring the Bengals. The key factor hinges on the health and performance of Bengals’ stars Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Their presence or absence could significantly sway the game’s competitive balance.

Stroud, the Texans’ promising young quarterback, has displayed both brilliance and inconsistency typical of a rookie. His outstanding performance against Tampa Bay, throwing for over 400 yards, contrasts sharply with more modest showings in previous weeks. This inconsistency will be tested against a Bengals team that is acutely aware of Stroud’s capabilities.

Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ quarterback, has been in exceptional form, igniting the team’s resurgence after a slow start to the season. As the Bengals look to press their advantage in this phase of the season, the outcome of Friday’s practice reports looms large, potentially indicating the participation of key players like Chase and Higgins.

The Bengals’ offense, spearheaded by an on-fire Burrow, poses a formidable challenge to the Texans’ defense. If Chase and Higgins are active, the Bengals stand a strong chance of covering the seven-point line at home.

In the quarterback showdown, Stroud is projected at 255.5 yards, while Burrow is slightly higher at 278.5 yards. Burrow, currently holding the fifth-best odds to win the NFL MVP at +900, could see his stock rise with a standout performance against the Texans.

As the NFL landscape continues to shift, this weekend’s matchups in the AFC North, especially the Bengals vs. Texans game, promise to be a significant barometer for the teams involved, potentially altering the course of their seasons.

