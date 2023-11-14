Raptors Shock Wizards With Major Fourth-Quarter Comeback

In an electrifying matchup north of the border, the Toronto Raptors staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Washington Wizards. Initially viewed as an eight-point favorite, the Raptors’ resilience was on full display in Toronto last night.

The game seemed firmly in the grasp of the Wizards for the majority of the time. At one point, they were leading by a staggering 23 points. However, Toronto determined not to let the game slip away, rallied back with an astonishing 21 to 1 run. This impressive surge propelled them to a narrow victory, clinching the game 111-107.

Despite the loss, the Wizards managed to cover the spread. This marks their fourth cover in eight games this season as an underdog. However, their overall performance this season suggests they might be veering towards lottery picks, as they currently stand with a disheartening 1-6 record on the road.

The game was a defensive battle, staying under the total points line, a rarity for the Wizards this season, with only the third game going under.

Individual performances stood out on both sides. For Toronto, Pascal Siakam was the standout player, delivering a phenomenal 39-point effort and a plus-18 rating on the court. Kyle Guza also shone brightly for the Wizards, adding 34 points to the tally.

Despite these impressive individual efforts, the Wizards’ inability to close out the game highlights a recurring issue for the team. As the saying goes, bad teams find a way to lose, and this was evident in their collapse in the crucial final moments of the game.

As winter approaches, it’s another long, challenging season ahead for the Washington Wizards, while the Raptors can take heart from a victory that showcased their grit and determination.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.