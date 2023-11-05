Ravens’ Mark Andrews is the Premier Tight End in Week 9

As the NFL gears up for another week of gridiron battles, the fantasy football community and betting markets are adjusting to a main slate devoid of tight end titan Travis Kelce. This shift thrusts Baltimore Ravens’ own Mark Andrews into the fantasy limelight, presenting him as a top-tier option for both Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) players and sports bettors alike.

A Price Tag Worth the Investment?

Andrews, priced at $7,500 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings, demands a significant portion of fantasy budgets. Yet, his consistent volume and red zone presence offer a sense of security that justifies the cost. With the tight end position looking scarce this week, Andrews’ reliability becomes even more valuable.

The Tight End Conundrum: To Spend or Not to Spend?

Many DFS enthusiasts and bettors grapple with the decision to allocate substantial funds to the tight end spot. With options like T.J. Hockenson less appealing due to quarterback uncertainties and other potential tight end plays looking risky, Andrews offers a steady alternative that could anchor a successful DFS lineup or bolster a betting slip.

The Dynamic Duo of Jackson and Andrews

Pairing Mark Andrews with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could yield a potent combination for fantasy players. The chemistry between the two has been evident, making this stack a formidable option in GPP (Guaranteed Prize Pool) tournaments, where differentiation is key to taking the top prize.

Ravens’ Red Zone Strategy: Betting on Andrews

Andrews’ red zone efficiency has been notable, with near misses only highlighting his potential for even greater scores. Bettors looking at touchdown scorer props might find value in backing Andrews to find the end zone, especially in a slate bereft of other elite tight end options.

Beyond Andrews: Exploring Tight End Alternatives

While Andrews stands out, savvy DFS players and bettors will also evaluate lower-priced tight ends like Cole Kmet for potential value. However, the consensus leans towards favoring a proven commodity in Andrews, especially in lineups where budgeting allows for his inclusion without compromising other positions.

Tight End Betting Strategies: Predicting Outcomes

Betting on tight end performances requires a keen understanding of matchups and game scripts. While Andrews is a high-floor option, those looking to gamble might find long odds on players like Dallas Goedert or Jesse James, offering the potential for higher payouts should they exceed expectations.

Conclusion: Mark Andrews as a Solid Fantasy and Betting Choice

As the Ravens prepare for this week’s NFL action, Mark Andrews emerges as a centerpiece in both DFS and sports betting discussions. His consistent targets and red zone looks make him a premium pick for fantasy football lineups and an attractive option for various prop bets. Whether in a standalone play or paired with Lamar Jackson, Andrews represents a robust selection for those looking to capitalize on Week 9’s unique tight end situation.

