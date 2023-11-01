SportsGrid’s Best World Series Game 5 Player Props

It’s Game 5 of the World Series as the Texas Rangers look to close out the Arizona Diamondbacks and capture their first title in franchise history.

Using SportsGrid’s betting model, we’re spotlighting a few player prop selections for tonight’s affair. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Last night saw us go a solid 2-for-3, including Corey Seager launching his 19th career postseason home run and coming through at +420 odds.

To that end, let’s get things started with none other than…

TEX Corey Seager OVER 0.5 HRs (+420)

Going right back to the well following yet another home run in Game 4’s victory

Seager is slashing .306/.442/.694 with six home runs and 12 RBI this postseason

Seager has homered in two straight games and three of the past four

Seager is 7-for-22 (.318) in his career against Diamondbacks right-handed starter Zac Gallen

Seager has hit 19 career postseason home runs, the second most all-time by a shortstop

Gallen holds a 5.27 ERA in five starts this postseason

Gallen has allowed six home runs over 27.1 IP this postseason

Left-handed batters are hitting .333 with four home runs against Gallen this postseason

Seager is 17-for-61 (.279) with four home runs in his career against current Diamondbacks pitchers

AZ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. OVER 0.5 Hits (-240)

He is hitting .274 with three home runs and 11 RBI this postseason

He is hitting .357 (5-for-14) in the series thus far

Gurriel has recorded at least one hit in eight of his past nine games, including four multi-hit efforts

Gurriel is 7-for-20 (.350) in his career against Rangers right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi

Gurriel is hitting .287 (27-for-94) in his career against current Rangers pitchers

TEX Nathan Eovaldi OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-122)

Eovaldi has recorded 36 strikeouts in 30.2 IP this postseason

Eovaldi has struck out at least five batters in four of his five starts this postseason, including eight punch outs over 4.2 IP in last week’s Game 1 victory

Eovaldi has gone at least six innings in four of his five starts this postseason

Arizona has struck out 147 times as a team in its 16 postseason games (9.2 K’s per game)

