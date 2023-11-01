SportsGrid’s Best World Series Game 5 Player Props
It’s Game 5 of the World Series as the Texas Rangers look to close out the Arizona Diamondbacks and capture their first title in franchise history.
Using SportsGrid’s betting model, we’re spotlighting a few player prop selections for tonight’s affair. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.
Last night saw us go a solid 2-for-3, including Corey Seager launching his 19th career postseason home run and coming through at +420 odds.
To that end, let’s get things started with none other than…
TEX Corey Seager OVER 0.5 HRs (+420)
- Going right back to the well following yet another home run in Game 4’s victory
- Seager is slashing .306/.442/.694 with six home runs and 12 RBI this postseason
- Seager has homered in two straight games and three of the past four
- Seager is 7-for-22 (.318) in his career against Diamondbacks right-handed starter Zac Gallen
- Seager has hit 19 career postseason home runs, the second most all-time by a shortstop
- Gallen holds a 5.27 ERA in five starts this postseason
- Gallen has allowed six home runs over 27.1 IP this postseason
- Left-handed batters are hitting .333 with four home runs against Gallen this postseason
- Seager is 17-for-61 (.279) with four home runs in his career against current Diamondbacks pitchers
AZ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. OVER 0.5 Hits (-240)
- He is hitting .274 with three home runs and 11 RBI this postseason
- He is hitting .357 (5-for-14) in the series thus far
- Gurriel has recorded at least one hit in eight of his past nine games, including four multi-hit efforts
- Gurriel is 7-for-20 (.350) in his career against Rangers right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi
- Gurriel is hitting .287 (27-for-94) in his career against current Rangers pitchers
TEX Nathan Eovaldi OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-122)
- Eovaldi has recorded 36 strikeouts in 30.2 IP this postseason
- Eovaldi has struck out at least five batters in four of his five starts this postseason, including eight punch outs over 4.2 IP in last week’s Game 1 victory
- Eovaldi has gone at least six innings in four of his five starts this postseason
- Arizona has struck out 147 times as a team in its 16 postseason games (9.2 K’s per game)
