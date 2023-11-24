Sunday Night Spotlight: Ravens’ Ground Assault on Chargers

In a pivotal Sunday night NFL showdown, the Baltimore Ravens face a significant challenge without Mark Andrews against the LA Chargers. The focus shifts to the Ravens’ ground game, which needs to step up in this game.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The Ravens’ strategy hinges on exploiting the Chargers’ defense. While the Chargers’ rushing defense ranks around the league average, vulnerabilities exist that the Ravens are poised to exploit. Historically, the Chargers have struggled against top-tier rushing offenses, conceding substantial points to teams like the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans. These offenses achieved an impressive 0.17 Expected Points Added per rush, a 44% success rate, and 5.9 yards per carry, highlighting the potential for the Ravens to dominate on the ground.

A key player to watch is Keaton Mitchell, known for his explosive play. Alongside him, Gus Edwards is expected to deliver significant ground production. Their ability to gain yards after contact, which stands at an extraordinary 4.2 yards per attempt, could be a game-changer.

Success in the Ravens’ rushing game is not just about gaining yards; it’s strategic. Effective ground play will enable the Ravens to control the ball, score points, and, crucially, force the Chargers into a defensive weakness. The Chargers will likely have to pass the football against the Ravens’ No. 1 ranked pass defense, a scenario that tilts the advantage towards Baltimore.

Given these dynamics, the game is favorable for the Ravens to secure an unexpected victory on the road. Bettors and fans should brace for an intense, tactically fascinating matchup.

You can watch SportsGrid on mobile, web, and TV and listen on the radio. To see all the platforms where you can watch SportsGrid’s wall-to-wall Thanksgiving weekend coverage, our regular programming, and learn about our hosts, visit the SportsGrid Where to Watch page.