The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Jets at Raiders

After an ugly Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season, we’re chugging along to likely another ugly Sunday Night Football showdown between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, we worked up a same-game parlay banger. For more on the Jets-Raiders, we have an Aaron Rodgers update, an AFC playoff outlook, and a look at the Raiders’ culture.

I know it was just one game, and I know it was against the pitiful New York Giants, but I’m now a believer in Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders again. Clearly, the players want to go to war for Pierce and are playing loose and fearless. I bet the Raiders to win outright, but to play it safe for the parlay, I teased the alternate spread up to 7.5 to cover a scenario where the Jets squeak out a win. It would be close, as three of the four Jets’ victories this season came by six points or fewer.

Aidan O’Connell can’t win football games with his arm, so the run game needs to be dominant for the Raiders to perform well. It was rolling last week when Josh Jacobs had 26 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns. We expect another strong outing from Jacobs on Sunday night against a Jets defense that has allowed the third most rushing yards per game in the league. Jacobs has five touchdowns across the last six weeks and has eclipsed 50 yards in six of his previous seven games, so we’ll combine the two as we hope for a massive night on the ground.

We’ll keep this one as simple as possible. Jakobi Meyers has been Mr. Reliable in the Raiders’ passing attack, as he’s had at least 25 yards in seven of eight games this season, with the one miss being a 19-yard outing. With the strength of the elite Jets’ secondary likely giving Davante Adams more attention, we’ll hope for a few catches from Meyers to make this a sweat-free leg.

If Josh Jacobs can have 50 yards and a touchdown, why not double-dip with Breece Hall for the same stats? Hall has only had 50+ yards in three of his last five games. Still, after watching Zach Wilson on Monday night, the Jets better give Hall several more touches against a Raiders defense that’s given up the second-most rushing yards per game, narrowly beating out the Jets’ run defense. Across the past four weeks, the Jets’ offense collectively has been horrible as they’ve only scored three offensive touchdowns, but all three of those touchdowns were by Hall. We’ll ride with Hall, hoping the Jets take advantage of his matchup.

We don’t want Zach Wilson throwing the ball at all, but if and when he does, everything will be to Garrett Wilson. He’s had at least 50 yards in six of his last seven games, with the one miss being a 48-yard outing. However, he’s been on an absolute tear for the past three weeks, having at least seven catches, 12 targets, and 80 yards in each game. We’ll play it safe for just 50+ yards, but if you want to boost up this parlay, we’d play this at 65.5 as well.

