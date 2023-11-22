The Ultimate +750 Same Game Parlay for Packers at Lions

To kick off the three-game Thanksgiving football slate, we have a strong NFC North matchup between the surging 8-2 Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, who’ve won two of their last three games. As usual, we worked up a banger of a same-game parlay, with this one being valued at +750.

Let’s ride.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has had at least six receptions for 60 yards in seven of eight games, but his only miss this season came against the Packers (5 receptions). David Montgomery had 32 carries in that game, so assuming Montgomery doesn’t have an enormous amount of carries on Thanksgiving, there surely is one more catch going to St. Brown.

Sam LaPorta has had at least four receptions in eight of ten games this season, with both misses being three-reception outings. As Jared Goff’s number two receiving option in what could be a high-scoring affair, I trust there will be enough volume in LaPorta’s direction to get us four catches.

David Montgomery has been a machine this season for the Lions, and in the six full games he’s played this season, he’s had a touchdown in every game. For added gravy, against the Packers, he saw 32 carries for 121 and three touchdowns. That’s good enough for me to trust him to get in the endzone at least once.

Romeo Doubs has only had three catches and 25 yards in six of ten games this season, but against the Lions this season, Doubs went for nine catches and 95 yards on 13 targets. He has the number of the Lions’ secondary, so I expect him to have a solid game once again, comfortably clearing three catches and 25 yards.

Jordan Love has improved much these past two weeks, averaging 306 passing yards. His confidence is up, his pocket presence appears way more relaxed, and he’s reading defenses much easier from the pocket. These are all encouraging signs as he attempts to win back the franchise QB job. He’s also had at least 200 yards in seven of ten games, with a passing touchdown in nine of ten games this season. Against a Lions secondary that he’s already put up 246 yards and a touchdown on this year, I expect him to do that again, given his showings these past two weeks.

