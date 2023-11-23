The Ultimate +850 Same Game Parlay for Commanders at Cowboys

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys will meet today on Thanksgiving in an NFC East showdown, and as usual, we worked up a banger. This ultimate same game parlay is valued at +850, and we don’t imagine it losing.

Let’s ride.

CeeDee Lamb has been on an absolute tear these past few weeks, quickly elevating himself into the top tier of NFL wide receivers with his play. We like him to have a huge game today against a Commanders’ defense that’s shown a blatant inability to cover opposing wide receivers, allowing the most receiving yards and touchdowns to the position in the league. Lamb has had at least six receptions in five straight games, averaging 12 targets per game in the process, and has four touchdowns over that stretch. We expect him to ball out once again on the biggest of stages.

Brandin Cooks hasn’t been the dominant WR2 alongside Lamb that the Cowboys hoped for him to be necessarily, but he’s still capable of producing in this offense. We like him to go for at least 25 yards today like he’s done in four of his last five games, and knowing he’s still a capable deep ball receiver, he can get us this yardage in a single catch.

Terry McLaurin is the top weapon in this offense, and he’s had at least four receptions in 10 straight games. Playing from behind, most likely, McLaurin is going to need to have a massive game for the Commanders to keep this one close. Regardless, he’s nearly a lock to get us four grabs.

The Cowboys’ defense can be vulnerable against opposing tight ends, especially in the red zone, so we’re looking for Logan Thomas to get some work today. He’s had at least four receptions in five straight games, which is good enough for me to toss him into this parlay.

The Cowboys have too much at stake chasing the Eagles in the NFC East to let a game at home against the 4-7 Commanders pass them by. With all the spotlight on them, I expect to see the Cowboys show up in the biggest of ways and win this game by at least a field goal. If they don’t and manage to embarrass themselves, I can’t say I won’t enjoy seeing the public meltdown as a consolation prize.

