The Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Titans at Steelers

After a chaotic Week 8, we’re back for more in Week 9 that kicks off tonight between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, and as usual, we worked up a banger.

This same game parlay is valued at +900, so be sure to check the sportsbooks for offered 50% profit boosts to push this to +1450.

Let’s ride.

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers are incapable of blowing teams out. In their four wins, all have come at seven points or less, and we know Mike Vrabel knows how to keep a game close. On the side, I’ll be betting on the Titans outright since I believe the Steelers are a fraudulent team, but to keep it safe for the parlay, we’ll bump it up to +7.5.

The Steelers have allowed the sixth most rushing yards per game this season, so there is no way I can’t sprinkle a little on Derrick Henry knowing that. He’s eclipsed 50 yards in five of seven games this year, and they must keep Henry rolling to keep the defense honest as Will Levis still figures out how to be an NFL quarterback.

DeAndre Hopkins and Levis cooked together last week, so I don’t know how to leave D-Hop out of this parlay. Levis isn’t afraid to take deep shots, as we saw last Sunday, so D-Hop can get 50 yards in a single catch. After putting up 128 yards last week, we expect Levis to look to D-Hop’s way early and often tonight against the Steelers’ below-average secondary.

The Steelers have defended tight ends well, but we don’t need Chig Okonkwo to have a billion yards, just three catches. Chig caught four balls from Levis last week and has had at least three receptions in five of his previous six games, so we’ll keep it simple and ride with the trend.

Pittsburgh’s offense can’t run the ball competently in a regular game, so against a Titans’ front that’s loaded with talent, I can’t imagine Najee Harris getting anything going. If the Steelers want to keep this game close, it will be through the air, and Diontae Johnson is fresh off an eight-reception, 14-target game last Sunday. We need four catches tonight, which he’s done in each game since returning from injury.

George Pickens is the home run hitter in this Steelers’ offense, so Matt Canada will need to find a way to scheme some bombs his way since no one else in this offense can deliver a gut punch to this Titans’ defense. He’s eclipsed 40 yards in four of his last six games, so to close this parlay out, we’ll hope Pickens breaks free for a massive chunk play as he does from time to time.

