Week 10 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

Week 10 of the NFL season is already here, so here are our three favorite picks against the spread, our go-to six-point teaser of the weekend, and a moneyline parlay to boost your bankroll.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars meet on Sunday in Florida, both fresh off their bye week with the 49ers on a three-game losing skid while the Jags have won five straight games. Jacksonville being three-point underdogs at home is entirely disrespectful to how great the Jags have been, while the oddsmakers are still in love with the 49ers. The Jaguars have a better quarterback, better receivers, and a great running back in Travis Etienne, who arguably has been just as good as Christian McCaffrey this season. I expect Trevor Lawrence and Co. to succeed against a slumping Niners defense and for the Jags defense to do enough against a struggling Brock Purdy. This game could be completely different if Trent Williams plays for the Niners, but I’ll take the three points with the Jaguars all day.

Pick: Jaguars +3

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Detroit Lions are coming off their bye week to face the Los Angeles Chargers in what will essentially be a Lions home game in Sofi just as they return from a cross-country trip on a short week. The Chargers did their job against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets these two weeks to get back to .500, but the Lions are a completely different beast that will have David Montgomery back and everyone fully healthy and well rested. I can see Detroit taking this one by double-digits.

Pick: Lions -3

New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

I’m buying into the Las Vegas Raiders after they hammered the New York Giants last week because this team wants to play for Antonio Pierce. Hearing all the talk from the Raiders’ players these past few weeks, they’d run through a wall for this guy. With that being said, at home, I expect them to take care of business against Zach Wilson, who looked dreadful last week against a lousy Chargers defense, just as the Raiders offense seemed to put it together with Aidan O’Connell at the helm and a strong dosage of Josh Jacobs.

Pick: Raiders +1

6 Point Teaser: Titans +7.5, Cardinals +7.5

Will Levis has given a new life to this Tennessee Titans offense these past two weeks, and I like his matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense on Sunday that just let CJ Stroud throw for 470 yards and five touchdowns last week. Still, if the Bucs win, we know Mike Vrabel is the king of keeping games close, as six of eight games this season came within a +7.5 spread.

Kyler Murray is back for the Arizona Cardinals, and while the Cardinals are a train wreck, the Atlanta Falcons are incapable of blowing teams out. Across the last eight weeks, the Falcons have only won three times, but those games were won 25-24, 21-19, and 16-13. I’m looking for the spark Murray will give this team to keep this a one-score game either way.

Moneyline Parlay: Bengals ML, Steelers ML, Seahawks ML (+180)

For the first leg of our moneyline parlay, we must ride the momentum that the Cincinnati Bengals have built. They are on a four-game winning streak and playing to the championship level many expected of them coming into the season now, so as good as CJ Stroud has been, I can’t imagine him going into Cincy and taking down Joe Burrow.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are complete frauds in my eyes, but one thing is sure: Mike Tomlin can win games in the ugliest of ways. Their Sunday matchup against the Green Bay Packers will be atrocious to watch, but I like the Steelers to win, as it’s impossible for me to have any faith in Jordan Love in the future despite the Packers’ 20-3 win last week. Although having confidence in Kenny Pickett isn’t saying much, Tomlin is a winner, so I’ll trust him and the Steelers’ defense at home on Sunday.

To keep the final leg as simple as possible, the Seattle Seahawks are flat-out better than the Washington Commanders. I expect the Seahawks to play motivated in a winning effort in their own building after the Baltimore Ravens embarrassed them last Sunday.

