Which NFL Team Will Capture the Top Seed in the AFC?

Focusing on the AFC divisional front-runners, we see a powerhouse lineup. Baltimore, leading the charge with an impressive 9-3 record, currently holds the coveted number-one playoff position. Formidable teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins closely trail them.

The Chiefs are the clear favorites to clinch the AFC West, boasting staggering betting odds of -4000. Similarly, the Jaguars lead the AFC South with odds of -1000. Surprisingly, the Dolphins present a more favorable bet than the Jags in the AFC East, with odds at -1100.

However, an intriguing twist emerges with Baltimore. Despite having the best record in the AFC, they’re the least favored among the divisional leaders to win their division. Far from the -1000 mark, their odds hover closer to -270 on the FanDuel sportsbook, a reflection of the competitive nature of their division.

Lamar Jackson of Baltimore emphasizes the team’s focus on the present, disregarding their top-seed status. His caution is warranted given Baltimore’s challenging remaining schedule, arguably the toughest in the NFL. They face formidable opponents like the 49ers, Jaguars, Dolphins, and Steelers. This lineup almost guarantees that Baltimore won’t secure the number one overall seed in the AFC, not due to a lack of talent but because of this daunting schedule.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs emerge as likely candidates for the top seed. With the 29th overall easiest schedule in the NFL, their most challenging remaining game is against the Buffalo Bills, conveniently hosted in Kansas City. This favorable schedule positions the Chiefs as prime contenders for the top seed.

Reflecting on the Ravens’ journey, early-season mishaps against weaker teams have cost them dearly. These lost opportunities could have provided a much-needed cushion for the top seed. Nonetheless, Baltimore remains a strong playoff contender, though they are unlikely to enjoy the advantage of home field through the playoffs.

