Wolverines Stun Buckeyes for Third-Straight Season

As we reflect on the final weekend of the 2023 regular season in college football, the spotlight shines on the titanic clash in Ann Arbor, where Michigan was booked as a 3.5 point favorite against their fierce rivals, Ohio State. The Wolverines, aiming for their third consecutive triumph over the Buckeyes, did not disappoint.

The buildup to this game was dominated by the sign-stealing saga in Ann Arbor, adding fuel to the already fiery rivalry. Despite the absence of coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, Michigan emerged victorious with a 30-24 win, even covering the 3.5-point spread.

The standout performance came from J.J. McCarthy, who, though not sensational, managed an almost perfect game. Completing 16 of 20 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown, and crucially no interceptions, McCarthy’s QBR rate of 94.5 speaks volumes about his decision-making in crunch moments.

However, it was the ground game that truly shone for Michigan, with an impressive 88 rushing yards per play. Blake Corum, the dynamic running back, was pivotal, contributing two rushing touchdowns and accumulating 22 rushing scores in 2023 alone.

On the other side, Ohio State had its moments, notably with some significant wins against teams like Penn State. Their game plan involving Marvin Harrison Jr. was effective in parts, but Michigan’s elite defense limited their options. Kyle McCord of Ohio State ended up with two interceptions, a testament to Michigan’s defensive prowess.

The result reaffirms Michigan’s superiority in the Big Ten over Ohio State this season. While Ohio State’s offensive strategy was decent, they couldn’t match Michigan’s talent and execution. The Wolverines’ ability to perform under pressure, especially in converting third downs and managing the clock, was a key factor in their win.

As for Ryan Day, the Ohio State coach, calls for his replacement seem premature. With a record of 56-7, Day remains a formidable force in college football, consistently positioning Ohio State as a contender for national championships.

This victory for Michigan is not just a win in the record books but a statement of dominance in one of college football’s most storied rivalries. It’s a testament to the strength of their program and the skill of their players and coaching staff. The Wolverines, with their blend of tactical nous and sheer talent, have once again proven their mettle in the high-stakes world of college football.

