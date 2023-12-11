3 Things We Learned From the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers underperformed for the second week in a row and dropped their Week 14 clash with the New England Patriots.

1. The Steelers Always Play Down to Their Competition

It’s been a constant theme for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s catching up to them. The Steelers were in a great position heading into their Week 13 clash with the Arizona Cardinals, boasting a 7-4 record. They’ve now dropped two straight games to a pair of the NFL’s worst teams in 2023. That’s unacceptable for a group fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. In the Mike Tomlin era, the Steelers have continued to play down to their competition, which might be the final nail in the coffin of Tomlin’s time in Pittsburgh. Despite the Steelers dropping the ball over the last two games, would it surprise anyone if they picked up a Week 15 win against the Indianapolis Colts?

Stability is certainly valued, but every good thing eventually reaches its conclusion. Tomlin, undoubtedly an exceptional NFL coach, isn’t impervious to change. The team’s unresponsiveness to his leadership stems from various factors, which is unacceptable considering the high standards set by this franchise. Many teams would be content with a 7-6 record after Week 14, but not the Steelers â€“ not a team that recently suffered consecutive losses to the Cardinals and the New England Patriots, both considered struggling franchises in the 2023 NFL season. It’s unforgivable that this team wasn’t prepared for a critical game on a short week. New England’s offensive struggles aren’t merely bad; they are historically poor, which speaks volumes about the Steelers’ performance.

3. Offense Remains a Major Question Mark

We’re not going to say that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense should be world beaters, but the sum of its parts doesn’t equal the production they’ve put together this season. There are a lot of talented pieces on this offense, and the entire group hasn’t been able to come together and find any consistency. It didn’t help that backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky was forced to start in Week 14 on a short week against New England, but we’re tired of all the excuses coming out of Pittsburgh. The bottom line is that this offense needs to be better, and they’ve run out of scapegoats after the firing of Matt Canada. You have no idea what you will get out of this offense every week, which is a significant problem. What’s in store in the offseason if this continues?

